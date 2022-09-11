BTG Pactual and XP engage in ‘duel’ over Eike Batista’s assets | Economy



BTG Pactual’s proposal, of R$ 360 million, has already been accepted by the judicial reorganization administrator – Internet/Reproduction

After three failed auctions, the sale of debentures issued by Anglo American and which are part of the bankruptcy process of MMX, the former mining company owned by Eike Batista, began to go through a process of direct proposals, which already generates dispute. The assets, which were put up for debate this week, have attracted the attention of two investment heavyweights: BTG Pactual and XP.

The first to make a proposal was BTG, in a move that displeased both Eike and its creditors in the MMX bankruptcy process. The understanding is that BTG would be favored, as the bank presented a proposal the day after the disclosure of the new conditions for the sale of debentures by Judge Claudia Helena Batista, of the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte. The decision eliminates the possibility of a new auction, which was scheduled for Monday, the 12th.

In addition, the Court determined that it will accept proposals until the 12th, precisely for when a new event, now canceled, was scheduled. However, BTG Pactual’s proposal has already been accepted by the administrator of the judicial reorganization, for the minimum amount (R$ 360 million). Therefore, according to sources, the other bidders would have to present an offer 1% higher than the BRL 360 million and 3% more than the offer to fund the due diligence (prior investigation) carried out by BTG for the acquisition of the asset.

XP and Modal also state, in their proposal, that they will be able to cover any counter-proposals that arise within five business days after the declaration of the bankruptcy court that their offer is the winner in the direct sale process. XP and Modal give up the break-up faithand (fine for loss of preference) in case they withdraw from the purchase. BTG had demanded a 3% compensation if it lost the preference and the debentures were sold to a third party.

Direct sales should attract much less money than auctions – the last time the auction failed, the price was R$1.25 billion. The funds raised will go towards reducing MMX’s debt, including the whistleblower agreement that the company signed with the Federal Supreme Court (STF).