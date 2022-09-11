By Sport everything? Fan turns home into “Lion’s Toca” | sport

Glasses in red and black, air conditioning, bathroom sinks and even a power generator… These are just some of the objects in the home of Sport fan Clênio Cordeiro. Red-black, the doctor fills his chest with pride and says he made his own home, located in the Aldeia neighborhood, in Camaragibe, a savanna in honor of the team he loves. (see video above).

But how to make this possible? There is no way to pass immune to the eyes when entering the terrain. The three-meter-tall structure stands out: it is a metallic lion. Not one, by the way, but two. One of them, the “guardian-protector of the savanna”.

“That one over there is for when a tricolor or an alvirrubro comes in, he’s already there with a spear in his hand to welcome. He’s the guardian-protector of the savannah”, explained Clênio, laughing.

Home of the Sport fan, Clênio Cordeiro, with giant lions — Photo: Raí Oliveira

Clênio’s “Toca do Leão” also has a replica of the 87 Brazilian Championship cup won by Sport, red and black pitchers and a sculpture of the goalkeeper Magrão, idol of the fans.

Lúcia Cordeiro, the first to know about the idea of ​​her husband’s audacious project, even recognizes: “he is very grandiose in everything. I imagined it would be like that because everything related to Sport he really comes out of space”.

One of the bathrooms in the house of Clênio, a fan of Sport, with lion claws in the sink — Photo: Raí Oliveira

A grandeur that Clênio does not give up, because it is the size of the love for the team he chose to love.

– I felt like I was on the Island, the sacred territory of Ilha do Retiro. There are things you do in life that you enjoy, a small thing, right? But that brings me great pleasure. Every time someone likes it you are happy – he highlighted.

Toca do Leão — Photo: Raí Oliveira

Customized generator with Sport colors — Photo: Raí Oliveira

