California suffers the rare effects of a tropical cyclone

Tropical Storm Kay brought a lot of wind and heavy rain in southern California in the last few hours in the rare occurrence of a tropical cyclone affecting the region. The rains caused flooding that also hit parts of western Arizona. Wind gusts of up to 170 km/h were recorded at elevations in southern California, at Cuyamaca Peak, east of San Diego, where several trees and power lines fell.

Kay, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall Thursday in Baja California, Mexico, weakened to a tropical storm on Friday but still generated strong winds and generated a wave of tropical moisture northward in towards Southern California, Western Arizona and Southern Nevada.

It is very rare for California to experience the effects of a tropical cyclone. No named system has ever made landfall in the US West Coast state, although an unnamed storm in 1939 crossed the coast around Long Beach, bringing tropical storm conditions. The most notable event was in 1976, when Tropical Storm Kathleen, which was once a hurricane over the ocean, brought rain of up to 400 mm in the state, a state record. The storm caused severe damage and was responsible for 12 deaths in the United States.

Kay’s effects even contributed to a small plane crashing off a runway at Naval Air Station San Diego North Island. A small plane overshot the runway in San Diego during the impacts of Tropical Storm Kay. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that up to 180 millimeters of rain could fall in an area around the fire that hits a city near Los Angeles, causing a risk of flooding and torrents of mud in places where the scorched soil cannot absorb a storm. sudden.

“We could go from a firefighting event to significant rain, flash floods, landslides,” Jeff Veik of the Riverside Fire Department said at a community meeting. “We have challenging days ahead.”

The western United States has been suffering for more than two decades with a historic drought that, according to scientists, is worsening because of climate change caused by human activities. Much of the countryside is parched and overgrown with weeds, creating ideal conditions for rapid, destructive fires. Climatologists warn that as the Earth continues to warm, due to the incessant burning of fossil fuels, these conditions will worsen even further.