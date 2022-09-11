Camila Cabello debuts at Rock in Rio 2022 with ‘Ai preto’, phrases in Portuguese and charming voice | Rock in Rio 2022

Camila Cabello did everything to please in her debut at Rock in Rio, with a show of well-defined blocks. Supported by songs from her three albums and her charming, nasal, powerful and unusual voice, Camila danced and sang in an unpretentious way this Saturday night (10).

It was a shame, however, to witness the 25-year-old Cuban-American pop star struggle with two setbacks: the insistent rain in the City of Rock and the insistent bass sound of the City of Rock.

The most commented moment of the show was when it received on stage Biel Do Furduncinho, Bianca and L7nnon to sing the funk “Ai preto”. The hit that reached the top of the Spotify chart had an excerpt played by Jason Derulo last Saturday at the festival, but without the presence of the interpreters.

It wasn’t the first time she sang and danced a Brazilian song around here. In 2018, she received Anitta at the Z Festival, in São Paulo. Together, they sang “Real Friends” and swung around singing “Paradinha”, by the Brazilian.

This time, Camila also received on stage the Argentine singer Maria Becerra, who started her career as a youtuber, in an erased performance. Together they sang “Hasta los Dientes”, in one of the worst parts of the show.

The phrases in Portuguese continue to punctuate the show, as it was the first time in Brazil. “I’m hot,” she said, missing the plural. “I’m a little Brazilian”, assured the singer who was born in Cubam, spent her childhood in Mexico and then moved to Miami. “I eat bread, I drink milk,” she said later, without much context.

She sensualized kneeling on “Bad Kind of Butterflies” and shook to the sound of a heavier version of “Havana”, with strong percussion that greatly mischaracterizes the biggest hit of her career.

When not dancing, he played keyboards on “Used to This” (composed with Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and producer); and guitar on “Never Be the Same”.

The setlist gets hotter and funnier with the eight songs from “Familia”, the third and latest album, a kind of young adult version of the animated “Encanto”.

But songs like “Bam Bam” (composed with Ed Sheeran), “Don’t Go Yet” and “La buena vida” have lost much of their warmth due to the low sound and bad timing.

