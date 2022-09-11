Cano makes two, Fluminense wins Fortaleza and returns to the G4 of the Brasileirão

Five fasting games? Not for Germán Cano in the Fluminense. The Argentine ended the period of four goalless matches by scoring twice and settling the 2-1 victory this Saturday, at Maracanã, over Fortaleza. The match was valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Thiago Galhardo discounted for the visitors.

With the result, Fluminense returns to the G4 of the Brazilian, with 45 points. Flamengo and Corinthians are still playing in the round and can pass. Fortaleza has 30 points in 13th position.

See the league table

DO OL



The game started well between the two teams, who were trying to impose themselves and create chances. Fluminense, however, was more dangerous. First, Brítez made the strike at the right time to stop the goal on a quick counterattack. But, at ten minutes, there was no way. After a beautiful move by Paulo Henrique Ganso, Cano received and kicked to put the Tricolor in front.

NOT WORTH



Fortaleza improved in the final moments of the first stage and, despite not being bad, the ball out came back to haunt Fluminense, giving a lot of headache. In stoppage time, in the 47th minute, Zé Welison even scored for the visitors, but, after reviewing the video referee, the bid ended up being annulled due to a lack of Thiago Galhardo in Nino at the origin of the move. The moment was born of a ball that was in possession of the Flu.

BUSY



Samuel Xavier almost did a real painting at the beginning of the second half, but it was Fortaleza who found the net. Yago missed the pass in the middle and Capixaba shot on the left, received in depth and crossed. Galhardo appeared alone at the second beam and left everything the same in Maracanã. But equality did not last long. At ten, Galhardo cut wrong and handed it to Caio Paulista, who kicked the post. In the remainder, Cano only gave a touch and put Fluminense back in front.

AGAIN



Fortaleza came to equal again five minutes after Cano scored, but again it was not worth it, as Robson was offside in the bid. The match was very busy for both sides. Caio Paulista missed a clear chance shortly afterwards, but Vojvoda’s men also gave scare and rehearsed their reaction and Fábio saved some balls.

NOTHING DONE



Fortress tried hard. Each coach changed his team in an attempt to get the best score. While Diniz closed the team more, excluding Ganso and Cano, for example, Vojvoda needed to oxygenate to improve the dynamics. The Cariocas were dangerous too, but their aim left something to be desired. In the end, Fluminense won 2-1.

AND NOW?



Now Flu completely turns its attention to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil this Thursday, at 8 pm, against Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. The first leg was 2-2. For the Brasileirão, the next confrontation is against Flamengo on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Maracanã. Fortaleza will visit Juventude on the same day, at 6pm.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 2 X 1 FORTALEZA

Date/Time: 09/10/2022, at 19:00

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior

assistants: Rafael Trombeta (PR) and Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva (PR)

video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

goals: Barrel (10’/1st T) (1-0), Gallardo (5’/2nd T) (1-1), Barrel (10’/2nd T) (2-1)

yellow cards: Arias (FLU), Robson (FOR)

red cards: Gaston Liedo (auxiliary) (STR)

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Yago Felipe (Martinelli – 19’/2ºT) and Ganso (Marrony – 40’/2ºT); Matheus Martins (Willian – 34’/2nd), Jhon Arias and Germán Cano (Felipe Melo – 40’/2nd). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Capixaba; Sasha (Hercules – 40’/2ºT), Zé Welison (Caio Alexandre – half-time), Ronald (Pedro Rocha – half-time); Galhardo, Moisés (Romarinho – 23’/2ºT) and Robson (Silvio Romero – 23’/2ºT). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.