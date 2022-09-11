Carolina Dieckmann talks about tiktoker invasion

Present on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio, actress Carolina Dieckmann, 43, spoke with this column of splash about the ‘invasion’ of tiktokers that took place in this edition of the event.

“If someone appears, you tell me, because I don’t know who it is”, joked the actress. “I’m out of the loop, but now that I’m getting here, I’m going to find out about everything, I’m already going to know everyone,” she added.

Dieckmann, however, dismissed the idea that they are “stealing” the spotlight previously destined for “globals”.

“No, maybe because I don’t know who it is. But I think there’s room for everyone. There was that discussion around Jade, I think it has to be done, it has to be done”, he said.

“I think the markets, both on the internet and on TV, feed each other back. They need to have this conversation,” continued Dieckmann.

“We can’t limit it, everything is welcome. All forms of art. Of course life is a sieve, there will be those that stay and those that pass, like everything else in life. But I’m all in favor of conversation and I think there’s room for everyone. I see these girls, how well they do these videos. They have a lot to teach us, it’s an exchange”, he concluded.

