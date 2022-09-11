Carolina Dieckmann talks about tiktoker invasion

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Carolina Dieckmann talks about tiktoker invasion 1 Views

Present on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio, actress Carolina Dieckmann, 43, spoke with this column of splash about the ‘invasion’ of tiktokers that took place in this edition of the event.

“If someone appears, you tell me, because I don’t know who it is”, joked the actress. “I’m out of the loop, but now that I’m getting here, I’m going to find out about everything, I’m already going to know everyone,” she added.

Dieckmann, however, dismissed the idea that they are “stealing” the spotlight previously destined for “globals”.

“No, maybe because I don’t know who it is. But I think there’s room for everyone. There was that discussion around Jade, I think it has to be done, it has to be done”, he said.

“I think the markets, both on the internet and on TV, feed each other back. They need to have this conversation,” continued Dieckmann.

“We can’t limit it, everything is welcome. All forms of art. Of course life is a sieve, there will be those that stay and those that pass, like everything else in life. But I’m all in favor of conversation and I think there’s room for everyone. I see these girls, how well they do these videos. They have a lot to teach us, it’s an exchange”, he concluded.

Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop

Banda Bala Desire opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 10

Band Bala Desire at Sunset

In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Bullet Desire cheered up the audience that was starting to arrive at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

two / 10

Wish Bullet

With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Gilsons sings with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

3 / 10

Gilsons and Jorge Aragão

The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

4 / 10

Gilsons fans

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

Djavan opens work on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

5 / 10

Djavan on the World stage

Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Djavan opens the shows at the Mundo Stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 10

djavan

Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 10

Maria Rita

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita wears an extravagant look to perform on the Sunset stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 10

Maria Rita on the Sunset stage

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille performs on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 10

Bastille animates audience

The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille sits down to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

10 / 10

Bastille on the World stage

Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage

Zô Guimarães/UOL

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas goes to Rock in Rio with Silva and assumes romance: ‘We are getting to know each other’

Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas arrived on the seventh night of Rock in Rio accompanying …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved