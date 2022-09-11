Carolina Dieckmann talks about tiktoker invasion

Present on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio, actress Carolina Dieckmann, 43, spoke with this column of splash about the ‘invasion’ of tiktokers that took place in this edition of the event.
“If someone appears, you tell me, because I don’t know who it is”, joked the actress. “I’m out of the loop, but now that I’m getting here, I’m going to find out about everything, I’m already going to know everyone,” she added.
Dieckmann, however, dismissed the idea that they are “stealing” the spotlight previously destined for “globals”.
“No, maybe because I don’t know who it is. But I think there’s room for everyone. There was that discussion around Jade, I think it has to be done, it has to be done”, he said.
“I think the markets, both on the internet and on TV, feed each other back. They need to have this conversation,” continued Dieckmann.
“We can’t limit it, everything is welcome. All forms of art. Of course life is a sieve, there will be those that stay and those that pass, like everything else in life. But I’m all in favor of conversation and I think there’s room for everyone. I see these girls, how well they do these videos. They have a lot to teach us, it’s an exchange”, he concluded.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop
Band Bala Desire at Sunset
In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Wish Bullet
With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Gilsons and Jorge Aragão
The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Gilsons fans
Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
Djavan on the World stage
Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
djavan
Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Maria Rita
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Maria Rita on the Sunset stage
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Bastille animates audience
The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Bastille on the World stage
Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage