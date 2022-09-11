Ceará vs Santos live for the Brasileirão 2022; follow broadcast

With the support of the crowd and in an atmosphere of decision, Ceará enters the field this Saturday, 10, to face Santos, at 16:30, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship Series A, in a confrontation that marks the first game of coach Lucho González at Arena Castelão. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Ceará

4-3-3: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson and Guilherme Castilho; Mendoza, Zé Roberto and Lima. Coach: Lucho Gonzalez

saints

4-3-3: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca

How Ceará and Santos arrive for the game

In the current scenario of the table, six points separate Ceará (15th) from Santos (10th). The context in which both teams arrive for the match, however, is favorable to Grandpa. In the last round, the team from Ceará made a good performance in the 1-1 draw with Flamengo, in front of more than 64 thousand people at Maracanã, while Peixe, who is experiencing a moment of instability in the tournament, was defeated at home to Goiás.

In addition to the football aspect, the clash will also promote a reunion outside the four lines of an old acquaintance of Vovô, coach Lisca, who accumulates remarkable stints for the club in the 2015 and 2018 seasons, when he helped Ceará escape relegation to the Série C and Série B, respectively — being honored with a bust in Porangabuçu for his exploits.

For the game, the Argentine coach will have two relevant casualties in the starting lineup. Vina, suspended for the third yellow card, and Jô, sent off, are out of this round, as are Rigonato, Cléber and Lindoso, who are recovering from injury. The tendency is for Guilherme Castilho and Matheus Peixoto to be the substitutes. On the other hand, defender Luiz Otávio, absent against Flamengo, trained normally during the week and is available.

