Charles III is officially proclaimed the new King of the United Kingdom; Look

posted on 10/09/2022 08:03 / updated 10/09/2022 08:13



Charles III signs document that officializes the new reign of the United Kingdom – (credit: AFP)

Charles III was officially proclaimed the new monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday (10/9), opening a new era in the history of a country that is preparing to say goodbye to Elizabeth II, its guide and symbol of stability for seven decades.

In a televised solemn ceremony from Saint-James Palace in London, in the presence of his heir William, Queen consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss and their living predecessors, the Ascension Council signed and announced the proclamation of the new king.





























According to information released by the crown’s social media, the king himself asked for the signing ceremony to be televised.

The King personally asked for television cameras to be allowed in the Accession Council. King Charles III starts his reign as he means to go on. A new transparent monarchy for a modern age. pic.twitter.com/8gMXYNW8un — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 10, 2022





“Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, on the death of our sovereign of happy memory, our King Charles III. God save the King!” proclaimed the council before the monarch himself was summoned into the room.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled for its duration, dedication and devotion. I am deeply aware of this great heritage and of the duties and weighty responsibilities of sovereignty, which are now passed on to me”, declared the new monarch.

Following strict protocol, the late Queen’s 73-year-old son slowly installs himself as head of state and in the hearts of the British people.

In his first televised speech as Charles III, the new monarch on Friday praised his “beloved mother”, a “model” and an “inspiration” always “at the service of the people”.

The eternal Prince of Wales automatically succeeded Elizabeth II on Thursday (8/9), after her death at the age of 96 in his Scottish castle of Balmoral after seven decades of reign.

During a mass on Friday (9/9) at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the British anthem was sung with modified lyrics, “God save the King”, for the first time in 70 years.

After the ceremony, the proclamation was read to the public from a balcony of the Saint-James Palace and at other landmarks in London.

In the afternoon, Charles III will once again receive Truss and the main members of his executive, recently appointed on Tuesday.





complicated future



No British sovereign has waited that long to assume the throne and Charles III will have to wait a little longer for the coronation ceremony, whose date no one thinks yet: his own mother waited more than a year to become queen.

Charles’ portraits covered every front page of the press this Saturday.

After the enormous popularity of Elizabeth II, the rise of Charles III, less appreciated by public opinion, opens a delicate period for a monarchy that faces multiple challenges, from the desire of some Commonwealth countries to distance itself to criticism of its colonial past. and slave.

Furthermore, the UK is facing its worst economic crisis in 40 years and has seen four prime ministers go through in six years.

Divisions run across the country over Brexit and over wishes for independence in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

But, cheered by thousands upon his arrival at the palace on Friday, the new king may be starting to win the hearts of some Britons.

“Loss of an icon”



At the same time, in Scotland, its capital Edinburgh is preparing for the first public tributes to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died while spending the summer there.

“She’s the only queen we’ve ever met,” Jason Viloria, a 45-year-old American administrator whose son studies in Edinburgh, told AFP.

“For us, it’s the loss of an icon”, of “a historical figure”.

On Sunday, the queen’s coffin will be moved from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official residence of monarchs in Scotland, and a day later to nearby St. Giles.

His final trip to London is scheduled for Tuesday by plane for several days of public tribute and a state funeral, on a date to be determined, at Westminster Abbey with dignitaries from around the world, including US President Joe Biden.

*With information from Agence France-Presse