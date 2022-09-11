Check out the two options to watch the classic between Corinthians and So Paulo for the Brazilian

Returning to the pitch after a free week, Corinthians visits São Paulo this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. The teams face each other for the 26th round of the national tournament and the match has two transmission options for fans.

The duel will be broadcast on an open network by Rede Globo (for São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Federal District and Minas Gerais – less Judge of Outside). The narration will be by Cléber Machado and the comments by Caio Ribeiro and Ricardinho.

The other option to watch the duel is by Premiere, subscription channel that uses the format pay per view and that belongs to Globo Group. In it, the transmission will be commanded by Milton Leite and with comments by Ana Thais Matos and Richarlyson.

Fans can still follow this afternoon’s clash through three other options made available by the My Helm. See pre, during and post game coverage alternatives:

Real-time narration, starting at 3 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

which starts at 1 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game; transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live also starts at 1pm.

The victory is essential for Corinthians to remain among the top four in the Brasileirão leaderboard and not lose positions at the end of the round. So far, in 25 matches played, Timão has accumulated 44 points, with 12 wins, seven draws and six defeats, in addition to 29 goals scored and 24 conceded.

