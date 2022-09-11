check out the vacancies in the health sector

Finally, the announcement of the senate contest! There are 22 immediate vacancies and 980 for the formation of a reserve record, that is, there are more than 1,000 opportunities and one can be yours!

Applications can be made on the FGV website until September 21, 2022.

Browse the index and learn more details about the odds.

Senate competition: health vacancies

There are 24 vacancies for the area, one for immediate filling and 23 for the formation of the reserve register.

Check the table below:

Positions/Specialties vacancies booking registration Legislative Analyst – Nursing 1 19 CR Legislative Advisor – Legislative Advisory – Health – 4 CR Total number of vacancies 1 23 CR

Know the main requirements for the positions.

Legislative analyst in the specialty of Nursing

It is necessary to have a diploma of completion of a higher level undergraduate course in Nursing, duly registered and provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, registered with the Federal Council of Nursing – COFEN.

Legislative Consultant in the specialty of Legislative Advice – Health

The interested party must have a diploma for completing a higher education course in any area, duly registered and provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education.

Senate Contest Summary

senate contest federal Senate Current situation Notice published organizing bank Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) Positions Lawyer, Legislative Analyst, Legislative Consultant and Legislative Technician (Legislative Police) education Higher level careers Legislative, legal, health, administrative, Information Technology and Police Capacity Brasilia DF Number of vacancies 22 + 980 Reservation Registration Remuneration from BRL 19,427.79 to BRL 33,461.68 Registrations from August 23, 2022 to September 21, 2022 registration fees from BRL 55.00 to BRL 94.00 Objective test date November 6, 2022 Check out the published notices here: