check out the vacancies in the health sector

Jenni Smith 39 seconds ago Health Comments Off on check out the vacancies in the health sector 0 Views

Finally, the announcement of the senate contest! There are 22 immediate vacancies and 980 for the formation of a reserve record, that is, there are more than 1,000 opportunities and one can be yours!

Applications can be made on the FGV website until September 21, 2022.

Browse the index and learn more details about the odds.

Senate competition: health vacancies

There are 24 vacancies for the area, one for immediate filling and 23 for the formation of the reserve register.

Check the table below:

Positions/Specialtiesvacanciesbooking registration
Legislative Analyst – Nursing119 CR
Legislative Advisor – Legislative Advisory – Health4 CR
Total number of vacancies123 CR

Know the main requirements for the positions.

  • Legislative analyst in the specialty of Nursing

It is necessary to have a diploma of completion of a higher level undergraduate course in Nursing, duly registered and provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, registered with the Federal Council of Nursing – COFEN.

  • Legislative Consultant in the specialty of Legislative Advice – Health

The interested party must have a diploma for completing a higher education course in any area, duly registered and provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education.

interested in Federal Senate contest 2022? Click here and check vacancies, stages, remuneration and more details.

Senate Contest Summary

senate contestfederal Senate
Current situationNotice published
organizing bankFundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV)
PositionsLawyer, Legislative Analyst, Legislative Consultant and Legislative Technician (Legislative Police)
educationHigher level
careersLegislative, legal, health, administrative, Information Technology and Police
CapacityBrasilia DF
Number of vacancies22 + 980 Reservation Registration
Remunerationfrom BRL 19,427.79 to BRL 33,461.68
Registrationsfrom August 23, 2022 to September 21, 2022
registration feesfrom BRL 55.00 to BRL 94.00
Objective test dateNovember 6, 2022
Check out the published notices here:

Do you want to stay on top of open and planned public tenders in Brazil?
Click on the links below:

OPEN CONTEST

2022 CONTEST

2023 CONTEST

Receive the main news from the world of contests on your cell phone!
Click the link below and sign up for free:

TELEGRAM

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

TJ-DF maintains conviction of health plan that denied ICU

As it considers that the company tried, via a transversal route, to obtain a new …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved