check the LATEST NEWS on the payroll loan and if rural families receive

O Brazil aid is a social program that aims to help families in poverty and extreme poverty through direct and indirect income transfers. In this benefit, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, stated that he will start the consigned credit modality for the Auxílio Brasil loan.

In this way, see the main Auxílio Brasil payroll loan news and how the value of aid can increase for families, especially in rural areas.

In this article, you will read:



Brazil Aid; Family Scholarship

Who can receive Aid Brazil?

Aid value Brazil

Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil

Ministry of Citizenship and the Consigned Loan of Auxílio Brasil

When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released?

Auxílio Brasil payment table; Calendar Assistance Brazil September

How do I know if I have been approved for Auxílio Brasil?

How to consult the Aid Brazil?

FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP 2022; AID BRAZIL 2022

O Brazil aid is the program that replaces the Family Scholarshipsince 2021, and gets a new calendar every month.

However, in August, the payment of Auxílio Brasil was anticipated, which may cause confusion among beneficiaries regarding the receipt of the new installments in September.

WHO CAN RECEIVE BRAZIL AID?

Check the list of who can receive the Brazil Aid:

Families in poverty, who have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210;

Families in extreme poverty, that is, those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105;

Families in emancipation rule.

In addition, there is also the Rural Productive Inclusion Aidwhich help families with farmers and stimulate production in rural areas.

CAN THE VALUE OF BRAZIL AID CHANGE?



The amount of Auxílio Brasil is R$600, the minimum amount, for Brazilian families, however, this amount may change depending on the family composition.

For the family that has rural producers as members, it can receive a additional R$200 on account of the Rural Productive Inclusion Aidas mentioned above.

Thus, farmers who receive Auxílio Brasil can add the Rural Productive Inclusion Program, which lasts up to 36 months for rural producers enrolled in the Single Registry (CadÚnico).

In addition, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil may also change next year, depending on the presidential election.

In the electoral program, released this Thursday (08), the proposal of the Bolsonaro government (PL) was to increase the minimum aid amount to R$800however, this proposal is not in accordance with the 2023 Budget (PLOA)which provides for Auxílio Brasil to R$405, in case of reelection of the current president.

BRAZIL AID CONSIGNED LOAN

THE consigned credit modality is the most awaited novelty by beneficiaries who wish to advance a portion of the value of Auxílio Brasil.

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan must be requested and analyzed by the bank chosen by the beneficiaries, depending on the result, families can receive up to 40% of the advance amountas provided by the Ministry of Citizenship.

For families that receive the minimum amount of R$600, with the payroll loan, they can advance BRL 240. It is important to warn that this advance money will be discounted in the following installments, as an interest, therefore, it is recommended for beneficiaries who need the money urgently.

LATEST NEWS FROM AUXÍLIO BRASIL: WHEN WILL THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN BE RELEASED?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be released in September.

However, no date has been officially announced.

BRAZIL AID PAYMENT TABLE; ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER 2022 CALENDAR

O Aid Brazil calendar it is a schedule that helps all citizens to certify their Social Identification Number (NIS) and the respective dates, which indicate the right time to withdraw the money.

Therefore, check the Auxílio Brasil payment calendar in September.



Check out the new Auxílio Brasil calendar. – Ministry of Citizenship/GOV.



HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE BEEN APPROVED IN THE BRAZIL AID? HOW TO CONSULT AUXÍLIO BRASIL THROUGH CPF?

The family that wants to consult Auxílio Brasil by CPF can download the Auxílio Brasil app by searching for “Auxílio Brasil CAIXA” or “Auxílio Brasil GOV BR”, which is available for iOS and Android.

When accessing any of the stores on the device, registering with CadÚnico is one of the requirements for those who want to register on the platform.

With the consultation made by Brazil Aid appit is possible to check the status of the benefit, if the amount of the installment was approved and the list of successful candidates in the program each month.

To know if the installment has been released, the green icon will signal that the payment is available for withdrawal according to the final digit of the NIS.