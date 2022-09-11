Check the probable setlist of Camilla Cabelo’s concert at Rock in Rio

With one of the most anticipated shows of the second week of Rock in Rio 2022, Camilla Hair should bet on a setlist full of great hits in the presentation on the Mundo Stage.

Her debut album, Camila (2018), after leaving Fifth Harmony, brought the hits “Havana” with Young Thug and “Never Be The Same”. In her second album, Romance (2019), the singer should perform “My Oh My” and “Señorita”, a partnership with her ex-boyfriend. Shawn Mendes.

His third studio album, Familia, was released in April of this year. The singer comes to Brazil to promote the album. That is, the Rock in Rio 2022 setlist may contain several songs from the project, such as “Bam Bam”, a partnership with Ed Sheeran, “Don’t Go Yet”, “No Doubt” and the collaboration with willow, in “psychofreak”. However, some surprises may arise in the presentation.

The Cuban singer landed earlier in Brazil.

What will be the show’s repertoire?

Check out the probable setlist, according to the show held in Mountain View, California, on June 5th:

1- senorita

(Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)

two- Havana

3– psychofreak

4- Never Be the Same

5- quiet

6- No Doubt (with “Gasolina” dance break)

7- My Oh My

8- bam bam

9- Don’t Go Yet

