For the first time, children’s drawing Peppa Pig showed a family consisting of a child and a lesbian couple. In an episode aired on UK Channel 5 titled families, the character Penny Bear tells the others that she lives with two mothers. “One is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti,” she said.

The new chapter in history took place because of pressure from the left. Two years ago, a petition led by LGBT movements got more than 24,000 signatures for the cartoon to have “a family of Peppa’s same-sex parents”.

“Children who attend Peppa Pig are at an influential age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with a single parent or two parents of a different sex are normal.”

Robbie de Santos, Director of Communications and External Affairs at the LGBT NGO Stonewall, called the initiative “fantastic”. “Many of those who watch the show have two mothers or two fathers,” he said. “It will be very meaningful for these parents and children to have their experiences represented in such an iconic children’s show.”

Other popular children’s shows that have included LGBT relationships in their episodes include Adventure Time and Steven Universe — both North American, but aimed at audiences over 10 years old.

