Chimaev easily submits rival in 1st round

Khamzat Chimaev is in such a magical phase in MMA, that not even changing opponents at the last minute hinders him in combat. Originally, the Russian would face Nate Diaz on Saturday (10), in Las Vegas (USA), but, as he did not make the welterweight weight (77 kg), he remained in the event to face Kevin Holland, with whom he fought backstage at the the show’s press conference. Despite the controversies, ‘Borz’ confirmed the favoritism and did not give any chance to the disaffection. The promise of the sport needed only one round to finish the rival.

Undefeated in MMA, 28-year-old Khamzat Chimaev has played six fights in the UFC and grew up in welterweight. The Swede debuted for the organization in 2020 and his victims in it were John Phillips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ and Kevin Holland in a row. Currently, ‘Borz’ owns the third place in the ranking of the category and is close to disputing her title.

The fight

Right at the beginning of the fight, Chimaev avoided the striking and looked for the takedown. Holland tried hard to get to his feet, but when he managed to get up, he was knocked down in sequence. On the ground, the Russian, owner of a suffocating grappling, showed all his superiority in the sector. So much so that, with just over two minutes of action, ‘Borz’ submitted his rival with a hand triangle.

UFC 279 results:

Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland in the 1st round;

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang via split decision;

Irene Aldana knocked out Macy Chiasson in the 3rd round;

Johnny Walker submitted Ion Cu?elaba in the 1st round;

Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision;

Jailton ‘Malhadinho’ submitted Anton Turkalj in the 1st round;

Denis Tiuliulin knocked out Jamie Pickett in the 2nd round;

Chris Barnett knocked out Jake Collier in the 2nd round;

Norma Dumont defeated Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision;

Alateng Heili defeated Chad Anheliger by unanimous decision;

Elise Reed defeated Melissa Martinez by unanimous decision;

Yohan Lainesse defeated Darian Weeks via split decision.