Chinese Chang’e-5 mission discovers new mineral on the Moon

China has just become the third country to discover a new mineral on the Moon, behind only the United States and the former Soviet Union. The feat is part of the Chang’e-5 mission, launched to the satellite in 2020 to collect samples of lunar soil.

Changesite-(Y), as it was called, is the sixth unpublished mineral ever found on the Moon. It is nothing more than a colorless transparent columnar crystal, which was taken from lunar basalt. The analysis was carried out by scientists at the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology (BRIUG).

The team had access to a tiny pure particle, less than a tenth of the average diameter of a hair. The sample was taken from a lunar region known as Oceanus Procellarumor “Ocean of Storms”.

The site was chosen because of its relatively young geological age, compared to areas previously explored by the US and USSR. More specifically, the sample appears to be a billion times more recent, which could help with studies on the origin and evolution of the Moon.

The Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) of the International Mineralogical Association (IMA) has confirmed Changesite-(Y) as a new mineral. The announcement was made this Friday (9) by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) in conjunction with the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

The Chang’e-5 mission landed on the Moon in December 2020, returning to Earth just two weeks later. The stay on the satellite was short, but historic: the trip established China as the first country in the world to bring lunar samples in more than 40 years. Now, the nation adds one more conquest.