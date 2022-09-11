Ciro’s campaign says that armed bolsonarista tried to attack him

According to a note from the PDT candidate, federal police had to remove the man from a fair in Porto Alegre (RS)

The team of the PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, said in a statement that a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to attack him this Saturday (10.Sep.2022) during a campaign commitment at a fair in Porto Alegre (RS). ) and was removed from the scene by agents of the Federal Police who are responsible for the security of the former minister.

According to the pedestrian’s team, the alleged aggressor was armed and shouted words in support of Bolsonaro. “The man even physically attacked people from Ciro’s team. All measures are being taken so that the police investigate the case and the justice determines punishment for the aggressor.”, says the note.

At the time of the alleged attempted aggression, Ciro was passing by the Acampamento Farroupilha, a traditional event held in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the PDT candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Vieira da Cunha, who accompanied the former minister, the bolsonarista approached Ciro when he and his entourage had stopped at a picket (as the wooden structures that house attractions in the event) to hear a musical duo play “beloved dear”, a kind of gaucho popular anthem.

While the piper and the guitarist played, Vieira da Cunha told the Power 360the alleged aggressor called Ciro by name and, when the pedestrian looked, he held his cell phone with the camera in “selfie” and shouted “Bolsonaro”.

Supporters of the pedestrian reacted by calling the man “idiot” and, according to Vieira da Cunha’s account, it was at that moment that the Bolsonarista started a push-push and punched a member of Ciro’s entourage in the face.

The PDT candidate for the Gaucho government stated that the alleged aggressor was about 2 meters away from Ciro during the confusion. Vieira da Cunha said he had not seen whether the Bolsonarista was armed.

At no time did the musicians from Acampamento Farroupilha interrupt the presentation.

“What happened next I can’t tell you why we didn’t stop the act [musical]. His provocation was this: he called Ciro and, when he looked, he shouted ‘Bolsonaro‘ and took a selfie […] Ciro didn’t even get up from where he was”, said Vieira da Cunha.

recurring violence

Also this Saturday, candidate for the Chamber of Deputies Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) claimed to have been intimidated by a gunman during a walk in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), on Friday (9.Sep.2022).

“This is Bolsonaro”, the man would have shouted as he refused a pamphlet from Boulos. Then he would have said he was armed and put his hand on his waist, on the handle of the weapon.

Electoral Justice and Congressional authorities have in recent months made repeated calls for political pacification, so that the electoral campaign focuses on debating proposals and ideas, rather than verbal aggression and incitement to hatred.

The fear of episodes of political violence led the PF (Federal Police) to anticipate the security scheme to protect presidential candidates in 2022.

Here is the full text of Ciro Gomes’ campaign note released on September 10, 2022, at 5:07 pm:

“Bolsonarist is withdrawn from fair in Porto Alegre after trying to attack Ciro Gomes

“A man was removed by the Federal Police from the Farroupilha Camp, this Saturday afternoon (09/10), after trying to attack Ciro Gomes and his team. The man, a supporter of Bolsonaro, was armed and tried to cause confusion during the passage of Ciro’s entourage through the Acampamento, a traditional event held in Porto Alegre.

“Federal police officers who are part of Ciro’s security team had to remove the attacker from the scene so that nothing more serious could happen. The man even physically attacked people from Ciro’s team. All measures are being taken so that the police investigate and the case and the Justice determine punishment for the aggressor.”