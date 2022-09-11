Coldplay enchants Rock in Rio audience and Cris Martin gets emotional | Rock in Rio

Another strong point of the show was the synchronized lights from the audience. Wristbands were distributed at the entrance to the festival. The accessory is called a xyloband and is remotely controlled via infrared, similar to a TV remote control, by waterproof transmitters scattered around the venue. During the performance, and in a programmed way, it lights up, flashes and changes color according to the rhythm of the songs, creating a true visual spectacle.