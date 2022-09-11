Coldplay enchants Rock in Rio audience and Cris Martin gets emotional | Rock in Rio

Coldplay, one of the most anticipated shows on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio, brought a lot of emotion to the audience, who even under the rain sang the main hits of the English band.
Vocalist Cris Martin gave a show of charisma and sympathy. He risked words in Portuguese and called the “galera”:
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, risks words in Portuguese
The fans went crazy and the public’s receptivity made Cris cry:
Chris Martin cries on the World Stage of Rock in Rio
Another strong point of the show was the synchronized lights from the audience. Wristbands were distributed at the entrance to the festival. The accessory is called a xyloband and is remotely controlled via infrared, similar to a TV remote control, by waterproof transmitters scattered around the venue. During the performance, and in a programmed way, it lights up, flashes and changes color according to the rhythm of the songs, creating a true visual spectacle.
Cris asked people to keep their cell phones in their pockets and raise their arms:
Coldplay starts show with synchronized lights at Rock in Rio
Coldplay lights up Rock City with bracelets — Photo: Multishow
Hugging a fan’s shoulder, the singer sang “Fix you”. Cris interacted with the audience all the time. Many cried with such emotion:
Cris Martin sings hugging a fan — Photo: Reproduction