Coldplay lit up, Camila Cabello in funk, timeless Djavan and sambão: how was the 6th day of Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Camila Cabello wore canary yellow and embodied the Brazilian funkeira. CeeLo Green, 100% gold, decorated her own soul ball. Djavan combined dark velvet with timeless hits. In the end, Coldplay put on the most colorful show in Rock in Rio history.

Chris Martin’s band closed the Mundo Stage with a super-produced show, with the usual hits, the songs from “Music Of the Spheres”, an album released in 2021, and many, many lights.

All the people who entered the City of Rock won a bracelet, which was activated by the band’s team. The striking visual effect turns the show into a visual spectacle.

Hours earlier, the charismatic Camila Cabello rocked the City of Rock with a dancing show and the participation of Biel Do Furduncinho, Bianca and L7nnon to sing the funk “Ai preto”.

Camila Cabello sings ‘Ai, preto’ with MC Bianca, DJ Biel and L7nnon

Supported by songs from her three albums and her charming, nasal, powerful and unusual voice, the Cuban-American danced and sang in an unpretentious way and under heavy rain.

Bastille only got excited with dancing hits and could have performed on the Sunset Stage. On the other hand, who opened the Mundo Stage was Djavan and showed the strength of the timeless hits of his career.

Luísa Sonza sang for the 3rd time at this Rock in Rio 2022; she was a guest of CeeLo Green this Saturday (10) — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

On the secondary stage, CeeLo Green closed the night with a dance in honor of James Brown and the participation of Luísa Sonza, the biggest party in this edition of the festival.

Before that, he only played samba and Brazilian music on the Sunset stage. Maria Rita made a samba of respect with a sharp band, and the trio Gilsons received Jorge Aragão in a “good vibes” show.

This Sunday (11), Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora and Ivete Sangalo close Rock in Rio 2022. The entire day will be dedicated to women on the main stages; see what to expect and times.

Coldplay at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues

The City of Rock has never been so bright and colorful as in Coldplay’s show, which ended the Mundo Stage this Saturday (10th). The English repeated two songs, “Viva la vida” and “Sky full of stars”. Chris Martin praised the audience and said he wanted to sing the tracks with them again – without saying if the band was doing any recordings. Read more.

Coldplay put on an illuminated show with a giant choir in the hits

Camila sings ‘Ai, preto’ with MC Bianca, DJ Biel and L7nnon

Camila Cabello did everything to please in her debut at Rock in Rio, with a show of well-defined blocks. Supported by songs from her three albums and her charming, nasal, powerful and unusual voice, Camila danced and sang in an unpretentious way that night. The most commented moment of the show was when she received on stage Biel Do Furduncinho, Bianca and L7nnon to sing the funk “Ai preto”. Read more.

Camila Cabello sings and dances at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

Bastille: highlights of Saturday’s show at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio

Bastille is perhaps not a band for the main stage of a festival like Rock in Rio. They sing weird songs with weird themes. They could have been restricted to more indie events like the ones from the beginning of their career, ten years ago. Who usually says this is Dan Smith, the friendly singer of the English group. For these reasons pointed out by him, the show this Saturday (10th) was very good, but a little out of place. Let’s face it: Bastille is more of an alternative stage band from Lollapalooza, where they were in 2015. Read more.

Djavan debuts at Rock In Rio with a show full of career successes

only hits. With so many hits that would easily fill more than two hours of show, the singer from Alagoas chose the most “A-side” for his debut at Rock in Rio. There was a slight awkwardness when Djavan was announced at the festival on the same day as Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille. But what was proved this Saturday was the strength of the songs of Djavan, one of the greatest singers and composers of Brazilian music in activity since the 1970s. Read more.

Djavan on the World Stage. — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

Luísa Sonza sings “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” with CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green gave an animated performance in the rain, in honor of James Brown. With a neat band, full of sparkles and little steps on stage and in the audience, he gradually won over the public. The commotion even came when he invited Luísa Sonza to sing “”It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”, by James Brown. It was the third time on stage by the pop singer or better of the biggest party rice of Rock in Rio 2022. Read more.

Review the best moments of Maria Rita’s show

Maria Rita performed a respectful samba circle on the Sunset Stage this Saturday. “You guys are killing me today, huh?”, said the singer who performed the entire show barefoot, accompanied by a sharp band. “Cara Valente”, the absolute hit of the singer’s career, had screams of “Ele não”. On the screen, the word “Democracy” was displayed. Songs by Elis Regina, Clara Nunes, Gil and Jorge Aragão also entered the repertoire. Read more.

Maria Rita says that the show at Rock in Rio was a ‘gift’ for her birthday

Maria Rita moved at the end of the show, on the Sunset Stage, this Saturday (10), at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Samba with Jorge Aragão and Gilsons infects the audience at Rock in Rio

Even with cloudy skies, the Sunset Stage took on a beach party vibe during the Gilsons trio’s show. Most of the time, the band from Rio showed the smooth and high-spirited repertoire of their debut album, “Pra gente awake”, released in 2022. But the moment of greatest excitement came with the entry of Jorge Aragão, a guest of the trio who made a quick participation. Read more.

Gilsons say they couldn’t sleep before the show: ‘Everyone tense’

Check out what happened at the Bala Desejo show at Rock in Rio

Bala Desejo, the quartet formed by Dora Morelenbaum, Julia Mestre, Lucas Nunes and Zé Ibarra, opened the Sunset Stage and showed the songs from their debut album, “Sim Sim Sim”, released this year. Cariocas are very influenced by Doces Bárbaros, Gal Costa and Gilberto Gil and that was clear in the show. Read more.

Orochi sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1

Orochi, a trapper born and raised in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, sings a routine that he knows well. His compositions are mainly about relationships, overcoming, crime, faith and dances. That’s what he presented at Espaço Favela this Saturday. Read more.

Jovem Dionísio performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Disclosure