Coldplay performs illuminated show with bracelets, double hits and lyrics in Portuguese at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The preparation for Coldplay’s show at Rock in Rio this Saturday (10th) was great. The band, known for grandiose performances, ordered 100,000 bracelets with artificial intelligence to be distributed to the public and ordered changes to the Mundo Stage, which gained new reflectors and light cannons.

The idea was to deliver a cosmic visual spectacle, inspired by the trip of the album “Music of the Spheres”, the group’s most recent work, released in 2021. But the sky didn’t help much.

In a sea of ​​raincoats, the bracelets on the fans’ arms — which changed colors and flashed in sync with the music — stood out little. The feature, which has been appearing for years in the band’s concerts, was unprecedented at Rock in Rio, but it was even more beautiful for those who saw it on TV.

Still, lasers and pyrotechnics fascinated an emotional audience, which latched onto the self-help messages from the group’s latest repertoire. In the motivational anthem “Viva la vida”, the show took on the appearance of a coach’s lecture.

Vocalist Chris Martin praised the audience’s performance and announced that he would sing the track again. In total, there were almost nine minutes of “Viva la vida”.

The repeat also happened in “Sky full of stars”, in which the singer asked fans to put away their cell phones and enjoy the song. There were another nine minutes between the beginning and the end of the two plays of “Sky full of stars”.

It’s the kind of situation common in gigs that are being recorded: it’s nice to have more than one version of the main songs to make the recording editor’s job easier. But the group did not reveal whether that was the case with the presentation in Rio.

The band also quoted an excerpt from “Mas que nada”, by Jorge Ben, at the piano and played “Magic” with the lyrics in Portuguese. As he has done in other countries on this tour, the vocalist read a translated version of the lyrics in the local language.

Then, with hats in the style “gringos no Rio”, Martin gave the cue for fans to sing happy birthday to guitarist Jonny Buckland who celebrated his 45th birthday this Sunday (11) — the show started after midnight.

An excerpt dedicated to the more melancholic songs of the band’s early days amended “The Scientist” and “Yellow”, from the albums “A Rush of Blood to the Head” (2002) and “Parachutes” (2000). Later, “Fix you” from “X&Y” (2005) was added.

Eight of the band’s nine albums were represented in songs on the setlist, only “Everyday Life” (2019) was left out. But most of the time was devoted to the recent album, which was more exciting in “My universe”, originally recorded with the South Koreans BTS, and “Biutyful”, performed with puppets on stage.

The audience cheered, but no one looked happier than Chris Martin. The vocalist even thanked him for the rain, for keeping him clean.

“Thank you for being here in the rain with us, being so beautiful and singing so beautifully. Thank you for getting through the traffic, Covid, the rain, ticket prices, the lines and all the shit you had to get through to come. We’re so grateful and happy. I’m clean now being washed and I feel good,” he said.

“It’s been so much fun. And you’re already the funniest audience I’ve ever seen in my life. We could be in bed watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ and we’re having a great night.”