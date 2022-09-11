Corinthians confirms lineup to face So Paulo for the Brazilian; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face São Paulo this Sunday afternoon, for the Brazilian. The ball rolls later, at 16:00, and coach Vítor Pereira has already decided who will take the field.

Timão will have to deal with some absences, such as Fagner and Renato Augusto, who are in the final stages of recovery from injury and are only on the bench. On the other hand, there is the return of Lucas Piton.

With that, Corinthians goes to the field with Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

On the bench, the alvinegro coach has Carlos Miguel, Robson Bambu, Renato Augusto, Léo Mana, Ramiro, Mateus Vital, Fagner, Cantillo, Fábio Santos, Adson, Roni and Xavier.

São Paulo, in turn, will take to the field with Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Galoppo, N. Bustos, Andrés, Miranda, Eder, Igor Gomes, Luizão, Talles C. and Ferraresi.

The alvinegra team, it is worth remembering, arrives for the match occupying the fifth place, with 43. It is important to point out that the round has already had games and, therefore, Timão lost two positions. São Paulo, in turn, is in 15th place, with 30 points.

