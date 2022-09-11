Corinthians dominates Palmeiras away from home, applies a rout and is in the Brazilian Women’s final

Corinthians is in the final of the Brazilian Women’s! The alvinegra team thrashed Palmeiras 4-0 at Allianz Parque and secured the first spot in the national championship final. The goals were scored by Adriana, from a penalty, Gabi Portilho and Jheniffer twice.

The alvinegra team took the lead in the first minutes of the game, with a goal by Adriana. After dominating the first half, the team scored again in the final stretch of the initial stage and went into the break with a good advantage. Right on the return, the alvinegra pressure had an effect and the third goal happened. The score was extended shortly after, without Timão suffering defensively.

With the result, Timão confirmed the spot in the final with two wins and the aggregate score of 6 to 1. With the triumph in this game, it is worth mentioning, the alvinegro club reached the necessary score to be able to define the title at home. Regardless of the opponent in the final, Corinthians will defend the title against Fiel.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians enters the field again on the 15th. For Paulistão, the alvinegra team faces Pinda, at 15:00, at the Carlos Ferracini stadium.

Escalation

Counting on Tarciane’s return, coach Arthur Elias climbed Corinthians with maximum force. Timão went to the field with Lele; Diany, Tarciane, Andressa and Yasmim; Gabi Morais, Gabi Zanotti and Jaqueline; Adriana, Gabi Portilho and Jhenfifer.

my wheel

The game

First time

The match started with a lot of dispute, but Corinthians was the one who had possession in the first minutes and worked the ball in search of space. A first corner was taken by Diany in the opening minutes, but it was cleared by the defense.

Shortly after, the alvinegra team arrived again. Jheniffer tackled at the edge of the area with Gabi Zanotti and tried to finish, but it was disarmed. The ball went out on the side and shirt 9 fell inside the area, asking for a penalty. The referee was called by VAR to check the play and awarded the penalty for touching the hand. Adriana went to the beat and converted, with a kick in the corner, to put Corinthians in front of the score.

With the goal, Timão grew even more in the match. Now on the right, the team arrived working ball with Gabi Portilho and Gabi Zanotti. The pair triggered Gabi Morais at the entrance of the area and shirt 55 kicked from afar, low, to Amanda’s defense.

With just over ten minutes, Palmeiras tried to work the ball from the left and Diany made the tackle. The Corinthians player, however, received a yellow card and, in addition to being suspended in the match, became another embezzlement for the final.

Minutes later, the hosts had the opportunity to take a corner kick and lifted the ball in the area. The alvinegra defense removed the danger, but the bid was stopped for assistance from the palmeirense who was down.

Close to 20 minutes, Andressa made the long throw in the attack in search of Gabi Portilho. Corinthiana dominated and invaded the area, but committed the fault in the marking and the play was paralyzed. Corinthians were dominant, had possession of the ball and often stayed in the attack, in addition to positioning themselves defensively in a solid way.

With just over 25 minutes, Palmeiras got the shot coming from the left with Ary Borges, but the ball was weak and Lelê made the save without difficulties. Timão gave the quick answer with Adriana, who made a good move on the left, won the mark and invaded the area to cross. Gabi Portilho was the one who tried to finish, but the ball went past the Corinthians team and was left with Diany, who got the corner. In the charge, the defense got the better.

In the 34th minute, Corinthians had another great opportunity. The stolen ball in midfield allowed Gabi Zanotti to make the long throw to Adriana. The Corinthian invaded the area once again after winning the marking in speed and crossed. The ball passed the marking in the small area and found Gabi Portilho, who finished in a cross and saw Amanda recover well to defend the play.

Corinthians followed with good defensive positioning. For two consecutive opportunities, Gabi Morais stopped opposing arrivals in the middle and kept the ball. Then it was the turn of Portilho to intervene in a pass from the Palmeiras at midfield height.

In the final minutes, Corinthians built the perfect scenario for the match and scored the second goal. Jennifer stook to the attack with freedom, won the marking and crossed in the measure for Gabi Portilho to head and extend the marker in favor of Timão.

In the next move, Adriana was the one who commanded the offensive move and was stopped with a foul. Yasmim’s free kick was deflected by Gabi Zanotti with a header, but went out through the back line. Thus, the teams went to the interval with Corinthians in advantage by 2 to 0.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half without changes and continued to pressure the home team. In the first minute, Jheniffer received the pass at the entrance of the area and tried to finish, but it was blocked. Shortly after, it was Diany’s turn to make the move from the right, win the mark and try the cross kick, but the ball went through the bottom line.

Corinthian pressure did not take long to take effect. Palmeiras made a mistake on the ball out after Diany’s kick and Gabi Morais regained possession for Timão. Shirt 55 got the pass at the entrance of the area to Jheniffer, who won the marking and hit Amanda’s exit to score the third white-and-white goal.

Gabi Morais continued to score well and got another good move for Timão. She went on the attack, dribbled the marker and was knocked down, but did not give up the move, getting the pass to Jheniffer. The Corinthian, on the back line, made the cross, but the defense removed the danger.

Palmeiras tried the answer from the right, but Tarciane made the tackle and put it in a corner. The charge was well removed by Timão and led the team to the counterattack. Adriana made the move and crossed, but the defense partially cleared it. The leftover was still from shirt 16, which finished from afar. The ball deflected on Gabi Portilho, taking Amanda out of the play, but the move ended in a goal kick.

Shortly after, Corinthians turned their superiority into a rout. On free kick, Yasmin lifted the ball in the small area and Jheniffer appeared to get the chest deflection and send the ball to the back of the net. After much celebration from Corinthians and a VAR check, the referee validated the goal. 4 to 0 for Timão at Allianz Parque with 15 minutes into the second half.

Palmeiras tried their first goal to stop Corinthians soon after. Camilinha received on the right, invaded the area and finished low, but Lelê made a safe save. Arthur Elias then took the opportunity to make the first changes at Timão: Bianca Gomes and Juliete took the place of Jheniffer and Gabi Zanotti.

Soon after Corinth’s move, Palmeiras shook Lelê’s beam. The corner kick was deflected in the area and exploded on the post before going out through the bottom line. In the sequence, the ball went with Palmeiras, but the hosts made a mistake and let Gabi Portilho keep the ball. The Corinthian came out at speed in front of three opponents and invaded the area. She dribbled Amanda and hit, but the defender recovered and warded off the danger.

Corinthians shirt 77 didn’t need many minutes to be in danger. Adriana’s play on the left ended up in a cross for Bianca to head in, but Amanda jumped well on the ball and put an end to the play in a corner.

Corinthians continued to express its superiority and, with just over 25 minutes, Arthur moved the team once again. Miriã and Mariza entered the field in the places of Adriana and Gabi Morais. Shortly after the move, Palmeiras had a good opportunity again on the right, but the kick was firmly defended by Lelê.

The Corinthians goalkeeper returned to work with just over 30 minutes. Palmeiras went on the counterattack and Sochor received the pass at the entrance of the area. She took a while to decide what to do, which allowed Lelê to recover and make a save on the opponent’s weak kick.

In the final minutes, Timão made his last change: Gabi Portilho gave way to Paulinha. Even with the solid score already guaranteed, Corinthians kept pressing. In a free kick, the ball was lifted in the area by Diany and Bianca went up high to head in the angle and demand another good save from Amanda. The Corinthians team had one more opportunity, already in stoppage time, with Juliete on the counterattack, but the opposing archer intervened again.

Palmeiras still tried their goal in stoppage time and demanded a beautiful defense from Lelê in the left corner to put the ball in a corner. The Corinthian archer worked well once again and defended another kick if Sochor, guaranteed the score zero for Palmeiras and Timão in the grand final!

Datasheet of Palmeiras 0 x 4 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Women’s Championship

Place: Allianz Parque, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 10, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 14:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa

Video referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos

goals: Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Jheniffer (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Andresinha and Ary Borges (Palmeiras); Diany, Andressa, Yasmim, Gabi Morais and Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

Public: 11,450 fans

Income: BRL 203,460.00

PALM TREES: Amanda; Bruna Calderan, Day Silva, Carol Rodrigues, Katrine, Julia Bianchi, Andresinha, Duda, Ary Borges, Camilinha and Bia Zaneratto.

Technician: Ricardo Belli

CORINTHIANS: read; Diany, Andressa, Tarciane, Yasmim, Gabi Zanotti (Juliete), Gabi Morais (Mariza), Jaqueline, Gabi Portilho, Adriana (Miri) and Jheniffer (Bianca Gomes).

Technician: Arthur Elias

