Corinthians lineup: see the likely team for the derby against São Paulo | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira and the technical commission organized an activity of dead balls and offensive situations. Two base players completed the training: goalkeeper Bruno Carcaioli (2002) and right-back Léo Mana (2004).
The latter should be related to the derby and be the option on the bench for Fagner, already recovered from a thigh problem.
Corinthians squad in the last training session before the classic against São Paulo, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão
The likely absences are due to defender Raul Gustavo, right-back Rafael Ramos, striker Júnior Moraes and midfielder Maycon. The club updates the absence list one hour before the match.
Renato Augusto, Adson, Lucas Piton and Robson Bambu, players who were out in the last round, trained with the group during the week and should be among the related.
Despite having the decision for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil next Thursday, against Fluminense, Timão also tries to remain among the first placed in the Brasileirão.
Corinthians had a full week of preparation for this Sunday’s derby, and that could make Vítor Pereira go with full force.
A probable lineup of Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
Vítor Pereira at Corinthians' last training session before the classic against São Paulo
