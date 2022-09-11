Corinthians makes an agreement with the Japanese club and begins to settle a debt related to J

Corinthians reached an agreement with Nagoya Grampus to settle the debt related to the acquisition of Jô in 2020. Recently, Timão and the striker were sentenced by FIFA to pay a fine of R$ 13 million for breach of contract.

The portal My Helm found that the Japanese club agreed to split the amounts and the payment has already started. The report tried to confirm with the club the amount of installments and the final value of the negotiation (with interest), but got no response.

The agreement brings relief to Parque São Jorge, as the punishment was final after appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), a body specializing in the resolution of sporting conflicts used by FIFA. Cases that are judged and lost in the CAS have serious consequences for sports associations in all countries, such as the impossibility of registering new players, loss of points in the national championship and even relegation.

It is worth remembering that, as shown by the portal My Helm, Corinthians also recently ended another lost case in TAS that could give the club a headache. This is the debt with Torino-ITA for the purchase of Danilo Avelar. remember here.

Jô’s arrival in 2020 and departure in 2022

Corinthians hired Jô in mid-2020. The player was not having a good time at Nagoya Grampus and was released to return to Parque São Jorge and sign a three-and-a-half-year contract (until the end of 2023).

The Japanese club, however, claimed breach of contract and called FIFA for compensation. The case was judged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) and Corinthians ended up being sentenced as co-author.

Jô asked for the early termination of his relationship with Corinthians and, at the moment, works for Ceará. Club and player guaranteed, at the time, that the termination would be based on the discharge of what was behind, ignoring the amounts receivable and payable from then on.

On his return to Corinthians, Jô remained at the club between July 2020 and May 2022, playing in 105 games and scoring 22 goals.

