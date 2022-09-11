Corinthians repeats 2018 and leaves Allianz locker room black and white for Brazilian Women’s semi | Corinthians

Corinthians envelops Palmeiras locker room in black and white for Brazilian Women’s

The situation refers to 2018, when, before the final of the Men’s Campeonato Paulista, Corinthians also left the dressing room in the club’s colors. On the occasion, the team beat Palmeiras 1-0 in normal time, with a goal from Rodriguinho, and won the title on penalties.

This time, the “Brabas” stamped the classification with a rout: 4 to 0. The team was playing for a tie after having won 2 to 1 in the first leg, in Itaquera.

In the sixth consecutive final, Corinthians awaits the winner of the confrontation between São Paulo and Internacional. The definition takes place on Monday, when the teams face each other at 5:30 pm, at Morumbi, after a 1-1 draw in Porto Alegre.

According to the CBF basic table, the finals are scheduled for September 18 and 25 (two Sundays), with sportv broadcast. For having a better campaign in the sum of the phases, Timão will play the second match of the decision at Neo Química Arena

Current two-time champions, the “Brabas” are two steps away from their fourth title in the Brazilian Women’s Championship (they won in 2018, 2020 and 2021).

Watch the best moments of the derby below: