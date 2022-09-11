Corinthians returns to ‘envelopa’ Allianz Parque dressing room in a rout over Palmeiras

There were many resources on the field that established the superiority and the rout of Corinthians by 4 to 0 over Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Brasileirão Feminino. Outside the four lines, however, Timão used a well-known resource to motivate their players before the ball rolled in the decision.

For the match, Corinthians “enveloped” the walls of the visiting locker room with messages of support, photos of the athletes as children and images of them during this season’s Brasileirão campaign – see in the video below. It should be noted that the space is normally used as a way for Palmeiras to intimidate the opposing team, with images that refer to the club alviverde.

Efficient, the action is also far from being unknown by Corinthians fans. It is worth remembering that, in 2018, in the decision of the Men’s Paulista Championship, the club used the same strategy as a form of motivation. On the occasion, Timão reversed the defeat by 1 to 0 in the first game and won the cup on penalties after building the same score on the return.

Qualified to the final of the Women’s Brasileirão, Corinthians will only be sure of their opponent next Monday. At 17:30, São Paulo and Internacional decide the second place in the final – the first leg ended in a 1-1 tie.

See how the dressing room at Allianz Parque turned out

Remember what happened in 2018

