Corinthians under-17 turn, but draw in the last bid at Parque São Jorge

Corinthians even turned the score around this Saturday morning against Barretos, for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-17, but conceded a goal in the last play of the match and ended up in a 2-2 draw with the interior team. The duel was played at Parque São Jorge, in a double round between the Under-15 and Under-17 categories.

The Corinthians goals were scored by Bahia and Juninho, in an important reaction after a bad first half. The goal of the Barretenses, even if in a moment of corinthian dominance, lived up to what was seen throughout the match.

With the result, Timão is up to seven points in Group 21 of the tournament, two more than Barretos himself. Ibrachina and Desportivo Brasil close the bracket, with the first two qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Shortly before, also at Parque São Jorge, Corinthians defeated Ibrachina 3-0, with goals from Rodrigo, Kauã and Luiz for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-15. After opening 2-0 quickly, the team only managed the advantage.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday, the 14th, with a classic ahead. The alvinegra kids receive São Paulo, at Parque São Jorge, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship of the category.

Escalation

Coach Guilherme Dalla Déa decided to prioritize the confrontation against São Paulo in the Brazilian and went to the field with: Cadu; Victor Oliveira, André, William and Kaio; André Luiz, Yago and Bahia; Leo Agostinho, Juninho and João Victor.

The game

First time

The game started well disputed in the midfield, but without great chances of goal. Playing with a team without some of the main names, such as midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, Timão had difficulty staying in the attacking field to pressure the opposing team in the first 20 minutes.

Barretos, betting on a direct game, even opened the scoring at a given moment, stealing a ball in the attack and quickly triggering the centre-forward, leaving André face to face with Cadu. The linesman, however, marked offside.

Because of the heat that was on Saturday morning in the capital of São Paulo, the judge ordered a technical stop for the hydration of the teenagers in the field. The conversation with Dalla Déa was important to reorganize the Corinthians.

Even better, however, Timão fell back into the trap of stealing the ball and Barretos’ quick exit to be at a disadvantage. After a move from the right, Gustavo received inside the area and touched Cadu’s corner to open the scoring and make 1 to 0.

Second time

At a disadvantage, Dalla Déa made three changes at half-time, sending Vitor Robson, Gustavo Henrique and Ruan to the field to improve Corinthians, especially in the physical part. Yago was pushed back and Timão managed to keep possession of the ball despite suffering another scare in the opening minute, with Diego, kicking out on the counterattack.

In one of the few moments in which he had the ball for the longest time in the attacking field, advancing from the less dangerous zone in the middle, Timão reached the tie. Victor Oliveira received it inside the penalty area, cut the mark and the ball was left for Bahia. The 10 straightened out and hit the plate in the corner, marking nice goal to leave 1 to 1.

The turning point almost came ten minutes later, with Bahia once again. The midfielder received it at the entrance of the area and hit low, in the left corner of Vitinho, who was stopped. The ball, however, passed close to the post and went out on goal kick.

Shortly after, Thomas invaded the opponent’s area and crossed to Juninho almost over the line, but the defender divided and sent it to a corner. In the crash, Bahia took advantage of the defense’s inattention and found Juninho in the area. The striker received a free kick in a short kick and hit placed in the left corner, scoring another beautiful alvinegro goal to make it 2 to 1.

Even better, Corinthians did not manage to extend the advantage and kept the minimum score until the last bid. After a corner in the area, Cadu partially cleared it, but the interior team managed to head in two heads and left everything the same for 2 to 2.

