Corinthians visits So Paulo looking to continue in the fight for the top of the Brazilian; see details

Corinthians has a classic afternoon this Sunday. At 16:00, the alvinegra team faces São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

Timão arrives for the match occupying the fourth place in the table, with 43 points conquered. The team started the round in third place, but lost position with the victory of Fluminense. Morumbi’s rival, in turn, has 30 points and is in 15th place.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

Escalation

Corinthians should have the absence of Fagner and Renato Augusto, but, on the other hand, should count on the return of Lucas Piton. Thus, a possible escalation has: Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Ramiro and Giuliano; Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

proof

My Helm

Arbitration

Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique was chosen to referee the match. He will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira, while the video referee is Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda.

Streaming

This afternoon’s match will be broadcast twice on TV. In the open grid, the Globe will be responsible for showing the game, while in the closed grid the duel is the responsibility of the Premierewhich also works in the system pay per view.

In addition, there is the possibility to follow the match by the real time of the My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3:00 pm, and fans are able to see photos and videos, in addition to interacting with other Corinthians fans.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
11 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian
15 Sep,
Thu, 20:00		Corinthians vs Fluminense
Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV		Brazil’s Cup
18 Sep,
Sun, 18:00		America-MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
28 Sep,
Wed, 19:00		Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
01 Oct,
Sat, 21:00		Corinthians vs Cuiabá
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv		Brazilian
04 Oct,
Tue, 21:30		Youth x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
08 Oct,
Sat, 21:00		Corinthians vs Athletico PR
Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv		Brazilian
16 Oct,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Goiás x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian

See more at: Corinthians x So Paulo, Majestic and Brazilian Championship.

