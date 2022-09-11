Corinthians visits So Paulo looking to continue in the fight for the top of the Brazilian; see details

Corinthians has a classic afternoon this Sunday. At 16:00, the alvinegra team faces São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

Timão arrives for the match occupying the fourth place in the table, with 43 points conquered. The team started the round in third place, but lost position with the victory of Fluminense. Morumbi’s rival, in turn, has 30 points and is in 15th place.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

Escalation

Corinthians should have the absence of Fagner and Renato Augusto, but, on the other hand, should count on the return of Lucas Piton. Thus, a possible escalation has: Cassius; Bruno Méndez, Gil, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Ramiro and Giuliano; Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Arbitration

Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique was chosen to referee the match. He will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira, while the video referee is Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda.

Streaming

This afternoon’s match will be broadcast twice on TV. In the open grid, the Globe will be responsible for showing the game, while in the closed grid the duel is the responsibility of the Premierewhich also works in the system pay per view.

In addition, there is the possibility to follow the match by the real time of the My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3:00 pm, and fans are able to see photos and videos, in addition to interacting with other Corinthians fans.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 11 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 15 Sep,

Thu, 20:00 Corinthians vs Fluminense

Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 18 Sep,

Sun, 18:00 America-MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 08 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Athletico PR

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 16 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Goiás x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

