Corinthians wins another embezzlement for the Brazilian Women’s Final

Corinthians beat Palmeiras 4-0 this Saturday afternoon and secured another Brazilian Women’s Championship final. Even without knowing their opponent, the team already knows that they will have to deal with an important embezzlement.

It’s the steering wheel diany, who took the third yellow card and will have to serve suspension in the first match of the decision. Timão’s shirt 8 was warned in the first half of the Derby, when disarming an opponent with a foul in the Corinthians defense field.

The absence of Diany will be of great weight for Arthur Elias, since the player had been playing improvised in the defensive system. Despite originally playing in midfield, the Corinthians player has played at right-back, making up Corinthians’ defensive line. With that, the alvinegro coach will have to play with Paulinha, who was being used frequently in Paulistão, or do a new improvisation – it is worth remembering that Mariza has also played in the position this season.

Corinthians’ opponent in another Brasileirão decision will be defined on Monday. São Paulo hosts Internacional in Morumbi, at 5:30 pm, for the definition of the second finalist. The first game, played in the South, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Before the first final, Corinthians returns to the field for Paulista. On Thursday, at 3 pm, Timão faces Pinda in search of a victory to rehabilitate himself in the competition.

