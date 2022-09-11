Covid: Moving average of deaths is the lowest since April 2020 – 09/10/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

With 40 deaths recorded, Brazil reached the lowest weekly moving average of deaths from Covid since April 7, 2020, in the first month of the pandemic, decreed by the WHO (World Health Organization) on March 11 of that year. . There were, on average, 70 deaths a day in the last week, a drop of 45% compared to the same data two weeks ago.

Of the 18 units of the Federation with new data this Saturday, 9 had zero deaths.

There were also 8,560 cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours. As a result, the country has lost 684,906 lives and 34,572,480 people infected with Sars-Cov-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases is 8,150, which indicates a drop of 59% in two weeks.

It is worth mentioning, however, that weekend numbers have been lower because several states stopped updating pandemic data on Saturdays and Sundays. They are: Roraima, Federal District, Rio de Janeiro, Acre, Paraíba and Maranhão.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and publish figures related to the coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the State Health Departments.

The consortium of press vehicles stopped updating the numbers of vaccinated against Covid on weekends and holidays. On working days, the data is updated as usual. The measure aims to avoid inaccuracies in the numbers provided to the reader.

The change occurs due to problems in the consolidation of vaccination data by state secretariats. Several states do not update the total number of vaccinated on weekends and holidays, and even those that do sometimes report outdated numbers, which do not correspond to reality and are usually corrected in the following days.