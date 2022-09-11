Covid: With an average of 70 deaths, the country has the lowest level in almost 100 days – 09/10/2022

Brazil recorded today a moving average of 70 deaths caused by covid-19. As a result, the country reached lowest mark in 96 days. The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 40 new deaths by the disease in the country. The information is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 684,906 deaths accumulated.

The moving average of deaths has dropped for the 7th day in a row, with a variation of -49% compared to 14 days ago. Four regions follow the national scenario of reduction in the indicator: Northeast (-53%), North (-52%), Southeast (-41%) and South (-63%). The Midwest, on the other hand, had stability (0%).

In relation to the federation units, five are stable and another 19 are in decline. None show acceleration in the moving average of deaths.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Santa Catarina and Sergipe did not register deaths today. DF, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins did not disclose data.

Brazil registered 8,560 new cases known of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 34,572,480 positive tests reported since March 2020. The moving average of cases was 8,150 and records drop for the 4th day in a row, with -44%. of variation in comparison with 14 days.

In relation to the federation units, three are stable and another 24 are in decline. None show acceleration on the indicator.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-44%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

North region

Acre: did not update data today

Amazonas: stability (8%)

Amapá: stability (0%)

Rondônia: did not update the data today

Roraima: did not update the data today

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (12%)

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Pernambuco: did not update data today

Rio Grande do Norte: did not update the data today

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Goiás: stability (-5%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-20%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-47%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-18%)

Federal government data

The Ministry of Health reported today (10) that Brazil recorded 40 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 684,853 deaths nationwide.

By the numbers of the folder, there were 9,409 positive diagnoses for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 34,526,148 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 33,623,508 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 217,787 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.