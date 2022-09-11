Daniel Alves crosses and goalkeeper scores in the last minute in Mexico; see | international football

Daniel Alves continues to make an impact on the pitch for Pumas, from Mexico. On Saturday night, the 39-year-old, who has been acting as a defensive midfielder, was decisive in the 2-2 draw against Toluca, away from home, for the 14th round of the Mexican Championship. He took the corner that generated the header of Julio Gonzalez, goalkeeper of Pumas, for the equalizer in the 50th minute of the second half. (see below) .

Tiago Volpi, former São Paulo archer, was the victim this time. It’s Daniel Alves’ fourth assist in 10 Liga MX games, and the number could be higher for passes for missed opportunities by his teammates this Saturday. Pumas opened the scoring in the first half, with Juan Dinenno. He saw the opponent turn around with two goals from Jean Meneses in the final stage, but secured a point in the last play of the game.

Understand why Coutinho, Daniel Alves and Gabriel Jesus were left out of the squad’s call-up

With Daniel Alves out, Tite cites defenders as options on the side: “They are different functions”

1 of 1 Daniel Alves Pumas Mexico — Photo: Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images Daniel Alves Pumas Mexico — Photo: Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Daniel Alves arrived at Pumas about a month ago and, since then, has played every minute of the 10 matches. However, early on, he had gastroenteritis, which made him lose weight and, consequently, hampered his performance. He was excluded from the squad’s call-up, announced by Tite this Friday, for the friendly duels against Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September.

César Sampaio, Tite’s assistant, and physiologist Guilherme Passos were in Mexico recently and followed the situation of the player, who had been present in the last three selections for the Selection. Physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian stated that he “is not in a position to be with us for these two games, but when it comes to the World Cup, he can come back.”

Tite explains the situation of the right-backs, and the physical trainer talks about visiting Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves says he runs 11 km per game in Mexico: “Physical up to date”