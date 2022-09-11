Daruvala wins F2 in Italy. Fittipaldi 4th and Drugovich 7th – Formula 2 News

Jehan Daruvala won the first in the 2022 F2 season (Photo: James Gasperotti)

Jehan Daruvala won race 2 of the Formula 2 Italy round, held this Sunday (11). The Prema Indian took advantage of the safety car early on to make his mandatory stop and managed to get the better of his opponents, claiming his first victory of the 2022 season.

Frederik Vesti also followed the same strategy and took second, with Ayumu Iwasa holding off the pressure of Enzo Fittipaldi and Dennis Hauger, completing the podium, leaving the opponents fourth and fifth, respectively.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Daruvala, Vesti and Iwasa were on the podium in Italy (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

David Beckmann was sixth, ahead of Felipe Drugovich, who saw his strategy compromised in the safety car, but managed to once again save tires until the end and kept to the writing of being the only driver of the season to score in all rounds.

Amaury Cordeel was eighth, with Clément Novalak completing in ninth. Richard Verschoor, who made his mandatory pit stop with four laps to go, closed out the top ten.

Formula 2 returns to the tracks in November, between the 18th and 20th, for the last round of the year. O BIG PRIZE tracks all the activities of the 2022 F2 season.

How race 2 of the F2 Italy round went:

Even before the opening lap, Jack Doohan had problems and almost couldn’t get out of his position, but the pole-position started before being overtaken by the last car on the grid. Over the radio, he complained about something in the clutch.

When the lights went out, Doohan was still once more and was overcome by the opponents. Liam Lawson took the opportunity to take the lead, followed by Marcus Armstrong and Drugovich. Behind, the first hard hit: Ralph Boschung escaped and, on returning to the track, hit Théo Pourchaire, who spun and was hit once more before stopping at the protective barrier.

Start of the main race in Monza (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

Up ahead, it was Doohan who said goodbye to the test for good, after being squeezed by Daruvala and ending up hitting Logan Sargeant. Nothing less than runner-up, third and fourth in the championship, leaving the race before completing the first round.

But the title was already decided, and, in front, the champion Drugovich didn’t want to know about wasting time. Before the safety car entered the track, the Brazilian left Armstrong behind and jumped to second position. In the midst of the confusion, Enzo Fittipaldi was already in the points zone, in tenth place.

At the restart, Lawson kept the lead, with Armstrong on Drugovich’s tail and looking to get back at the end of the main straight. With soft tires against the Brazilian’s medium tires, he took advantage and regained second position.

Meanwhile, Jüri Vips, Daruvala and Iwasa fought wheel by wheel and came in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. The Estonian from Hitech had an advantage over his rivals and it didn’t take him long to overcome Verschoor and jump to fourth place. On the same lap, Fittipaldi left Cordeel behind and jumped to ninth place.

On lap 7, once again the safety car kicked in: Calan Williams was touched by Beckmann and ended up crashing into the tire barrier. Several drivers, mainly those who had opted for soft tyres, took advantage of the first pit-stop window. Armstrong, Daruvala, Iwasa, Vesti, Novalak, Cordeel and Fittipaldi entered for the mandatory exchange, while the others – including Drugovich, who had medium compounds – followed the track for another lap.

On the 9th lap, still under the safety car, the MP decided to call Drugovich to the pits to put on soft tyres, but the traffic in the pit-lane made the Brazilian lose a little time and be overtaken by Vips. On the lap, the track position was 13th, with Vips in 11th. Verschoor, who had not yet stopped, took the lead.

The race direction opted for the red flag on the next lap to repair the protective barrier, and all drivers went to the pits. The track positions were therefore: Verschoor, Marino Sato – still without mandatory stops – Daruvala, Iwasa, Armstrong, Vesti, Novalak, Cordeel, Fittipaldi, Lawson, Vips, Beckman, Drugovich and Dennis Hauger closing the group of 14 that still remained. on the run.

The restart came about 15 minutes later, with Verschoor keeping the lead, followed by Sato. Before the restart, however, the race direction informed that Armstrong would have to pay 10s for irregularities in the pit-lane. On the track, he left Daruvala behind and took third place, but decided to take the penalty on the next turn. Behind, Fittipaldi was already leading the way, jumping from ninth to seventh.

On the next lap, Vips and Lawson got tangled up as they fought for position, with the New Zealander taking the worst after the Estonian manoeuvre. In front, Novalak missed the turn and flew over the curb, leaving the way clear for the boat of Iwasa and Fittipaldi, who took the sixth place. Novalak still had to defend against Vips, but he couldn’t resist the Estonian’s attack, dropping to eighth place.

On lap 16, Drugovich was only 12th at a slower pace, but the impression was that the Brazilian would try to save the soft rubber as much as possible, as there were still 14 laps to complete. Meanwhile, Lawson made his stop to change the beak, damaged in the move involving Vips. The Hitech pilot, by the way, ended up taking a 10s penalty from the direction of the race.

At the front, Verschoor and Sato were still on the track, the only ones without an official stop, but Daruvala threatened the Japanese man’s post. On lap 18, the Indian definitely took second position.

Fittipaldi put a lot of pressure on Iwasa, but he didn’t get the pass (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

Behind, Fittipaldi was 0s6 behind Iwasa, putting a lot of pressure on the Dams representative in the fight for fifth place. But the difficulty in overtaking even with the mobile wing allowed the approach of Hauger, who arrived in the pair and entered the dispute.

With seven laps to go, Daruvala arrived for good, being less than 1s behind Verschoor, who remained on the track as the only one without the mandatory stop. Vesti was in third, 5s ahead of Iwasa, who held Fittipaldi and Hauger. A little further back, Beckmann and Cordeel came very close to each other, in seventh and eighth, respectively. Drugovich followed in ninth.

On lap 25, Verschoor’s team finally called him to change tires, and Daruvala took the lead once and for all, with Vesti 0s9 away, being able to open the mobile wing and fight for the victory. Fittipaldi came in fourth, while Drugovich was already in eighth position, ahead of teammate Novalak.

Two more turns, and Drugovich left Cordeel behind, gaining another spot. Fittipaldi remained on Iwasa’s trail, but without success on the Monza track. At the front, Daruvala reacted to Vesti’s approach and opened it up for more than 1s for the rival, following firm until the checkered flag.

Update at 10:52 am: after the race, the inspection found that Ayumu Iwasa’s car had the back of the board below the maximum thickness allowed by the technical regulations. With that, the Dams pilot was disqualified, and everyone who arrived behind gained a position. Fittipaldi therefore inherited the podium, Drugovich was sixth and Vips entered the scoring zone in tenth.

Formula 2 2022, round of Italy, Monza, race 2, final result corrected:

1 J DARUVALA price 30 laps two F DRESS ART +1,970 3 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +6,491 4 D HAUGER price +7,249 5 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +7,801 6 F DRUGOVICH PM +10,502 7 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +12,738 8 C NOVALAK PM +27,950 9 R VERSCHOR trident +35,184 10 J VIPS High-tech +45,692 11 M SATO virtuosi +47,522 12 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +54,718 13 L LAWSON carlin +1:31,534 C WILLIAMS trident NC J DOOHAN virtuosi NC L SARGEANT carlin NC T POURCHAIRE ART NC L GHIOTTO DAMS NC R BOSCHUNG fields NC THE CALDWELL fields NC T CALDERON Charouz NL IWASA DAMS DQ

READ TOO

Drugovich gets it right by returning to MP in 2022 and reaps rewards for regularity in the season

From low start to explosion in F2: how Drugovich dominated and changed careers in 2022

Drugovich celebrates “dream come true” with F2 2022 title: “I’m on top of the world”

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.