Datafolha: 40% say Bolsonaro is the one who lies the most; 31% say it’s Lula | Election poll

Data from the Datafolha poll, commissioned by Globo and the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”, released this Saturday (10) show that 40% of voters say that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the candidate who lies the most during the election campaign.

He is ahead of Lula (PT), cited by 31% of voters. Ciro Gomes (PDT) is appointed by 3%. For 14%, everyone lies during the campaign and 10% did not know how to respond.

The percentage of candidates varies according to voters’ income. Among the poorest, with an income of up to two minimum wages, 44% point to Bolsonaro as the one who lies the most, and 23% point to Lula. Another 17% believe that everyone lies and 12% have no opinion.

In the group that earns between 2 and 5 minimum wages, Lula is considered the one who lies the most by 40%, while Bolsonaro, by 37%, with 12% for all candidates and 7% without an opinion.

In the segment with an income of 5 to 10 salaries, Lula has his highest percentage: 46% believe he is the one who lies the most in the campaign. And Bolsonaro is nominated by 37%. Another 12% point to all candidates and 3% have no opinion.

Among those with an income of 10 salaries or more, Lula (44%) is also the most cited, followed by Bolsonaro (36%), while 10% believe that everyone lies and 7% have no opinion.

The survey heard 2,676 people in 191 municipalities on September 8 and 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under the number BR-07422/2022.

Asked what he lies least about, Lula was nominated by 27% and Bolsonaro by 26%. Ciro Gomes was appointed by 8%, followed by Tebet, with 6%.

Asked which candidate most attacks democracy, 45% of voters said it was Bolsonaro. Lula came next, with 26%.