Deadline for self-declaration to receive the R$ 2,000 Pix continues until the 12th; see HOW to do

During the month of August, a portion of the population received an extra payment. The self-employed truck drivers who will now benefit from the new decisions of the Benefits PEC are participants.

Therefore, the government paid two installments of R$ 1 thousand. This amount aims to help drivers with the expenses that happened and are still carried out today, after the increase in gasoline prices.

Pix Trucker

People who have not yet been able to receive the amounts from Pix Trucker because they do not meet the requirements, still have the chance to withdraw the amount. However, for this it is necessary to carry out the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term.

The initial deadline was August 29, however, it was decided to extend the period until September 12. This document is responsible for guaranteeing the payment of the two installments of the Truck Driver Benefit between July and August.

This receipt must be released together with the third installment of the payment, which is scheduled for September 24th.

It is worth remembering that until August 29, about 129 thousand cargo carriers had already made the self-declaration. People who performed the procedure on this day until 6 pm already received payment on September 6, according to the Ministry of Labor.

What are the requirements?

It is important to note that in order to have access to the payment, it is necessary to comply with the requirements requested by the program. Therefore, the beneficiary must have an “Active” registration with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C).

In addition, it is necessary to have the documents up to date, especially the National Driver’s License (CNH) and also the CPF. Finally, those whose registration status is “suspended” or “pending” may seek ways to regularize the registration with the National Land Transport Agency.

The Government seeks to make it clear that each driver will receive R$ 1 thousand regardless of the number of vehicles they own. It also explains that it will not be necessary to present proof that the amount was spent on diesel oil.

It is worth remembering that the payments were made from a digital social savings account belonging to Caixa Econômica Federal. Therefore, it is possible to access the value through the Caixa Tem app.

This is the same method used to pay other Brazilian benefits such as Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás.

