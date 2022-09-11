Deadline to guarantee Truck Driver Assistance is almost OVER; see what needs to be done

The initial deadline for cargo truck drivers to make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term was set for August 29th. However, the Federal Government chose to extend it. So, the new deadline now ends next Monday, September 12th. Want to know more about Truck Driver Assistance? So, follow the story and stay inside!

In this way, the receipt must occur together with the payment of the 3rd installment of the Auxílio Caminhoneiro transfer; which, this time, refers to September. Namely, the installment of R$ 1000.00 will fall on the 24th of this month. Furthermore, it is worth noting that, by 6:00 pm on August 29, about 129,000 workers had already made the self-declaration.

Secure your Trucker Aid now

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, drivers who registered up to that date, August 29, have already received the first 02 installments on September 6. Also, they will receive the 3rd on the 24th of the same month.

It is worth noting that Auxílio Caminhoneiro started payments on August 9th. And, since then, 02 installments of the benefit have been released, referring to the months of July and August. In other words, the 1st payment stage of the social program totaled R$ 2 thousand.

Also according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 190,861 truck drivers have already received their installments, thus totaling a volume of resources of almost R$ 382 million. In addition, it is important to note that installments worth R$ 1 thousand will only be valid until December 2022.

See too: Brazilians who want to receive the Auxílio-caminhoneiro have until THIS date to send the document; check out!

Who gets?

Firstly, to receive the Aid, you must have registered with the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters) by May 31, 2022. The records are stored in ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) data. But, in addition to registration, it is also necessary to have a valid CNH and CPF.

On the other hand, the other truck drivers active in the RNTR-C on the 22nd of July, but who still do not have operations registered this year, must make the Self-Declaration through the Emprega Brasil Portal (https://bityli.com/waKfr). Or, if you prefer, in the Digital Work Card app (https://bityli.com/NHRJzb).

In addition, the declaration must be specific to receive the benefit, in order to ensure that these people are able to carry out such transport operations.

Finally, it is also necessary to point out that, regardless of the number of vehicles that the worker has, the value of the transfer will be R$ 1 thousand. Also, professionals do not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to obtain assistance.

See too: How do I know if I have been APPROVED in the Truck Driver Assistance?