Death of an elderly person in Barra do Garças was not caused by the Monkeypox virus

CDC/Brian WJ Mahy

SES-MT





The State Health Department (SES-MT) clarifies that the death of a 95-year-old man, which took place on Thursday (09/08), in Barra do Garças, was not caused by the virus. monkeypox.

The man was positive for the disease, but after an investigation carried out by the Municipal and State Surveillance, it was found that the cause of death was due to hypovolemic shock, gastrointestinal bleeding and a pre-existing health problem.

The SES points out that the man had been bedridden for five years due to ischemic stroke.

He had a detectable result for monkeypox disease on 8/30 and had been hospitalized since 9/4 at the UPA in Barra do Garças with a clinical picture of massive intestinal bleeding for five days and dehydration.

The patient died on Thursday as a result of complications of the enterorrhagia related to the use of antiplatelet agents with underlying cause of hypovolemic shock, according to the death certificate.

This Saturday (10.09), the death was ruled out for monkeypox after investigation.

