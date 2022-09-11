Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Kate Middleton’s Son’s Reaction Moves Britons

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th led to a scene that had not happened in almost two years: brothers William and Harry together with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. This Saturday (10), the four arrived together at Windsor Castle to greet supporters of the Royal Family. And it was at this moment, in a conversation with an admirer, that the now Princess of Wales revealed the cute reaction of her youngest son, Louis, to the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

According to the Twitter account of the newspaper “The Sunday Times”, the fan Banita Ranow, 28, said that Kate Middleton – who should receive the jewels of Queen Elizabeth II – revealed what the 4-year-old boy said. “Louis said ‘at least grandma is with her great-grandfather now,'” William’s wife reportedly said. Elizabeth’s husband Philip died last year, on the cusp of his 100th birthday.

According to Banita, the princess was moved to remember the words of the youngest. She is also the mother of George, 9, and Charlotte, 7.

The visit of the four to Windsor Castle was intended to see the tributes of the British to Queen Elizabeth. There, they saw the huge amount of flowers and letters left for Elizabeth II, who will be buried on the 19th. The monarch’s burial ritual will last a total of 11 days.

King Charles III banned Meghan Markle from accompanying Harry on a visit to the Queen

The Sun newspaper revealed that Meghan Markle could not be with Harry on the last visit to Queen Elizabeth II before her death, in Balmoral, Scotland. King Charles III reportedly informed his grandson that the actress would not be welcome on the 96-year-old monarch’s deathbed.

When he learned that his grandmother was in very poor health, William’s brother left the United States for the United Kingdom to be reunited with his family. However, he traveled alone and arrived at the place when the Queen had already passed away. He was the last family member to arrive at the property, when representatives of the Royal Family had already announced the death of the monarch.

Meghan Markle cancels TV interview over Queen’s death

After the confirmation of the death of Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with her husband. Because of the queen’s long burial ritual, the actress had to cancel her participation in the show “The Tonight Show”led by Jimmy Fallon on NBC, on the 20th. She would be on the talk show to promote her “Archetypes” podcast.

The actress would take advantage of her passage through Manhattan to appear on the American network’s program, while Harry would make a speech at the UN General Assembly.