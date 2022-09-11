Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III banned Meghan Markle from visiting Harry’s grandmother

Meghan Markle was prevented by King Charles III from accompanying her husband, Harry, on the last visit to Queen Elizabeth II before her death, in Balmoral, Scotland. When she learned that her grandmother was in very poor health, William’s brother left the United States for the United Kingdom to be reunited with the family. However, he traveled alone and arrived at the place when the Queen had already passed away.

According to The Sun, King Charles III informed Harry that Meghan Markle was not to accompany him to Balmoral. He was the last family member to arrive at the property, when representatives of the Royal Family had already announced the death of the monarch.

According to tradition, this note is only released after all the royals are gathered on site. It is believed that they did not wait for the youngest of Diana and Charles because, after giving up his monarchical rights and duties, he is no longer a member of the British Royal Family.

Meghan Markle Makes Decision After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

After the Queen’s death was confirmed, Meghan Markle traveled to England to attend the burial ceremonies. The monarch’s burial is scheduled for the 18th, ending the 11-day ritual. Harry’s wife would make an appearance on “The Tonight Show”, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC, on the 20th and had to cancel her trip to the attraction. She would be on the talk show to promote her “Archetypes” podcast.

A source told a celebrity website that Meghan’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show is “obviously cancelled.” The actress would take advantage of her passage through Manhattan to appear on the American network’s program, while Harry would make a speech at the UN General Assembly.

King Charles III May Withdraw Nobility From Harry’s Children

Harry and Meghan chose to give up their royal duties in February 2021 to focus on personal projects. As of now, they live in the United States and have no relationship with the Royal Family. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, descendants gain new titles, including Harry’s sons Archie and Lilibet.

Next in line to the throne, Charles went on to sign as King Charles III. Kate Middleton, for example, inherited the title that belonged to Princess Diana: Princess of Wales. Archie and Lilibet won the prince and princess, but that’s not definitive.

Charles III has the power to withdraw these titles from Harry’s children through a special amendment. The children’s parents can also choose not to join the bonds.