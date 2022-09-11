Deborah Secco is spotted on the beach in a very low-cut bikini and impresses

Deborah Secco was clicked while enjoying the sunny afternoon this Saturday (10), at Barra da Tijuca beach, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. On vacation from her screen work, the 42-year-old actress took advantage of the moment at leisure to renew the bronze.

For the occasion, the artist chose a very low-cut yellow bikini with a bow tie in purple color. Possessing a sculptural body, the beauty impressed with her very high butt and left her tattoo on her rib exposed.

Advertising Could not load ad

In other clicks, Deborah Secco was photographed while lying by the sea, renewing her tan with her butt upand even refreshed himself by drinking soda to try to soften the heat that inhabits the wonderful city.

Recently, the actress spent a season with her family in Portugal, while she was dedicated to the recordings of a new work. Despite the commitments, she did not miss the opportunity to be accompanied by her husband Hugo Moura, and her daughter Maria Flor, 6 years old, in Portuguese lands.

Deborah Secco (Photo: Edson Aipim/Agnews)

Deborah Secco (Photo: Edson Aipim/Agnews)

Deborah Secco (Photo: Edson Aipim/Agnews)

Deborah Secco (Photo: Edson Aipim/Agnews)

Deborah Secco (Photo: Edson Aipim/Agnews)

SEE MORE: Marcelo Falcão vents when remembering the betrayal of his ex, Deborah Secco