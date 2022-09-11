Defense gives worrying signs in the final stretch of the Brasileirão

Traditionally marked by its strength in defense, Palmeiras shows worrying signs in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. In the 2-1 victory against Juventude yesterday (10), the team was leaked by one of the worst attacks in the competition and reached its sixth consecutive game being leaked, with eight suffered in this period.

In a team that wastes so many opportunities, not conceding goals is essential for the team that wants to win another National title. The last time the team left the field without Weverton getting a ball in the back of the net was against Corinthians, which was the last victory until last Saturday.

Because of the great performance before this sequence, Palmeiras continues with the best defense of the competition, with 19 goals conceded. But to show that the stage is not the best, six of those opposing goals were only in the second round, which only has seven rounds so far.

So confident in the defense, Gustavo Gómez showed signs of insecurity in recent games, the worst of which was against Athletico, for Libertadores. Yesterday, he also made a fundamental mistake in the goal that gave Juventude a chance to equalize. At his side, Murilo also makes some important mistakes, as in the two matches of the Libertadores elimination.

Of course, the drop in performance is also related to the poor performance of Danilo, who is usually known as the thermometer of the team and is far from experiencing his best moment with the Palmeiras shirt.

With 12 rounds to go, Palmeiras need to be safe again in the back so that the team can achieve victories with less suffering and cause less physical and mental wear in the fight to lift their 11th Brasileirão trophy.

