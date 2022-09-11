Defense of SC doctor who tried to record porn in post justifies: ‘alcohol’ and ‘health’

The defense of physician-surgeon Fernando Roberto Ferreira Manna Moraes, 43, suspected of getting naked in a convenience store at a gas station and calling an employee to record a pornographic video, claimed that he faces “health problems”. The man was arrested early Thursday morning (8) in Florianópolis. The doctor works in the state of São Paulo.

In a note signed by lawyers Márcia de Moura Irigonhê, Mônica Letícia Medina de Carvalho and Raí Fantin Dietrich, the defense stated that “the doctor faces health problems that, combined with the use of alcohol, triggered actions for which he was unable to respond at the time. . The allegation will be sufficiently proved in time and manner”. (see full below).

In a statement to the police, the doctor said he had consumed cocaine and alcoholic beverages before the incident. He also stated, according to the Civil Police, that he was naked at the gas station “because he wanted to be seen”. He also said that he received a blow to the head, but that he does not remember who the people who attacked him were.

Police said the suspect tried to run over employees. The defense, however, refuted this information. “For now, the defense has already proven the inexistence of a homicidal intent, which was even endorsed by the Court when granting the provisional release to Fernando”.

Moraes underwent a custody hearing and was released, however, with the use of an electronic anklet, this Friday (9). The accused, who had his CNH (National Driver’s License) suspended for two months, will respond to the process in freedom for attempted murder, obscene act and traffic crimes, according to judge Monani Menine Pereira, of the TJSC (Tribunal de Justiça de Santa Catherine).

Defense Note

We await the outcome of the procedure and the eventual offer of a complaint by the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office so that, knowing the delimitation of the accusation that will be made, we can express ourselves with greater property about all the facts.

How did it happen

An employee at the gas station said that the confusion started around 10 pm on Wednesday (7), the eve of the Independence holiday, when Fernando took off his clothes and walked naked towards the station’s bathroom.

There, the doctor would have called one of the employees to enter the bathroom with him, during the change of shifts at the cashier at the establishment. “She called to her three times asking: ‘come here, come here’. I didn’t let her go because he was naked. He insisted he wanted to talk to her, saying he had a fetish. That’s when I ran, closed the door of the post until the police arrived”, said employee José Henrique.

Still at the scene, the Military Police were called for the first time and registered a detailed term for an obscene act. The doctor was then released.

An hour later, according to the investigation, the man returned to the scene to apologize. At that moment, witnesses who were on the other side of the avenue and were following the situation began to attack the suspect, who climbed into a vehicle and returned to being naked.

The doctor managed to get into his car, a Tracker, which was at the gas station, and tried to run over one of the store attendants. A motorcycle was hit. Images show that the man invades the wrong way and almost collides with a biker who was following on the road.

porn video

People who were at the gas station convenience store recorded a video where the man admits to having invited the employee to make the pornographic images in the establishment’s bathroom. The objective, according to him, was to make his girlfriend jealous.

The story that would have been narrated by the doctor is that he would have fought with his girlfriend and got “jealous” when, after the fight, he saw that she was in a party house wearing a “short outfit”.

