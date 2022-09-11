DF bet earns BRL 79,000 with Mega-Sena corner

posted on 9/10/2022 11:42 PM / updated on 9/10/2022 11:42 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

A DF bet, made through Caixa’s Internet Banking, won BRL 79,174.02 at the corner of Mega-Sena. The game, made with 7 numbers, scored the five dozen and won the draw held on Saturday night (10/9).

Another bet by the DF was also one step away from the millionaire prize, which was accumulated at R$ 65.8 million. The single game — when it’s not a pool — was registered at Lotérica Takarakuji, in Samambaia, and pocketed BRL 39,587.01.

The two winning bets scored five of the six scores drawn this Saturday (10), which were 03-22-23-44-53-60.





MEGA-SENA | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

(photo: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)





Main prize accumulates again

No bet from Brazil hit the six dozen drawn this Saturday (10/9). Thus, the Mega-Sena jackpot rolled over again. For the next draw, scheduled for Tuesday (13/9), the estimated value of the prize is R$ 75 million.

Across Brazil, 112 bets hit the corner of the sport and won BRL 39,587.01. Another 7,288 bets marked the Mega-Sena court and ended up with R$ 869.08.