Discover the consequences of consuming two bananas daily

Banana is a popular fruit in tropical countries like Brazil and is present on the table on several occasions. In addition, there are some variations, such as runny, silver, apple and gold, with a sweet flavor and plantain, characterized by an earthy appearance. In this way, it facilitates the variation in the preparation of dishes full of fiber, minerals and vitamins.

A habit that makes a difference

The properties of banana help to regulate the intestinal flora, by nourishing the microbiota bacteria, making them efficient.

This relationship is due to the production of short-chain fatty acids, essential for the functioning of the intestinal system. By consuming this food frequently, you ensure a healthy ecosystem of microorganisms capable of making your intestines work properly.

lose weight healthy

By stimulating satiety, the person can better control the appetite, stopping eating on impulse. The sweetness of the fruit also helps to reduce the desire for sweets and can be associated with other natural ingredients, including oatmeal, milk and citrus vegetables. Introducing the practice of physical exercise and a balanced eating routine, weight loss becomes a consequence.

More energy in everyday life

Concentrating a lot of potassium, it helps to ensure a good heart condition, especially for those who do high intensity training. It improves night vision and prevents eye diseases, as it offers doses of vitamin A.

Therefore, bananas are excellent food choices and one way to include them in the menu is by adding them to recipes and leaving cut pieces in the bag.

The set of benefits also promotes rapid muscle recovery, greater use of memory and physical resistance in general. An easy-to-find ingredient that guarantees energy storage, offers satiety and still has great nutritional value. Start increasing your fruit consumption today and quickly notice changes in mood.