Discover the proposals for the health of presidential candidates

The Covid-19 pandemic directly impacted the government plans of the main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) address, in their guidelines for an eventual mandate, the effects of the health crisis and present proposals to solve the problems that still remain. persist.

As an example of the challenges that remained from the pandemic mentioned by the presidential candidates are the reduction of the waiting list in the SUS for consultations, exams and surgeries due to the damming of these procedures during the most acute phase of the health crisis and the care for people with sequelae after contamination by the virus. Covid-19.

As in other topics, in the area of ​​health, President Bolsonaro uses part of the space of his government plan to exalt achievements of his management – ​​and takes the opportunity to defend the Unified Health System (SUS) and the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. 19, topics that are grounds for accusations by his opponents.

Lula, on the other hand, as he does in other agendas of the government plan, uses the space to criticize the Bolsonaro government and defend achievements of his terms at the head of the federal government.

Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet are also critical of Bolsonaro, albeit to a lesser extent. Ciro has as one of his flagships in health proposals the expansion of the polyclinic network, as he had already suggested in the 2018 campaign. Simone, on the other hand, focuses on topics related to the pandemic, such as reducing service queues in the SUS and in changes in the Ministry of Health.

Jair Bolsonaro

The topic on Health in Jair Bolsonaro’s government plan begins with a defense of the SUS, which is managed by the Ministry of Health. “SUS is, without a doubt, a great advance and achievement of the Brazilian citizen. Our health system has achieved enviable marks before and during the pandemic”, mentions the document.

The text then cites achievements by the federal government in managing the pandemic and values ​​the vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 implemented from last year. The government plan cites a study that concluded that vaccination prevented about 1 million deaths in Brazil by the end of 2021 and says that “the Bolsonaro government has made vaccines available to all citizens who wish to be immunized against Covid-19.”

Within the scope of the proposals, the document says that Primary Care – considered the “gateway” of the SUS and materialized mainly by health units – will be a priority, “while addressing Specialized Health Care”. Examples of investment hubs, according to the plan, are the Family Health Strategy (ESF), the Maternal and Child Care Network (RAMI), the Doctors in Brazil Program, the Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) and the Oral Health.

The text also cites investment in policies aimed at population aging, fighting cancer and disease prevention by encouraging physical activity, and strengthening the Digital Health program.

Finally, the government plan proposes to improve the management of the SUS, “expanding and improving the articulation between the public and private sectors”.

Squid

The considerations of the PT government plan on health begin by stating that it is urgent to give the SUS conditions to “resume meeting the demands that were dammed during the pandemic, assist people with sequelae of covid-19 and resume the recognized national vaccination program”. ”.

In the text, PT is committed to strengthening the public and universal SUS, improving its management, valuing and training health professionals, investing in programs such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular, and promoting the Economic and Health Industry.

In specific policies for women, the government plan mentions that conditions will be strengthened so that women have access to disease prevention and that they are attended to according to the particularities of each stage of their lives.

Regarding abortion, the first version of its government program stated that “the State must coordinate a public policy of care and ensure that women exercise their sexual and reproductive rights”. In the final version, however, the text indirectly mentions the subject: “facing the reality that makes poverty ‘women’s face’, especially black women, ensuring their autonomy”.

Ciro Gomes

The pedestrian begins the part dedicated to Health of his government plan saying that “the rescue and reconstruction of the SUS, which has been summarily disrupted by the federal government, is essential and will be one of the first measures to be adopted by our government”. For this, he initially proposes to establish partnerships with the private network to reduce, in one year, the queue of care for all the demands of the health system, such as consultations, exams and surgeries.

Ciro also suggests encouraging states and municipalities to implement polyclinics, which would function as specialized reference centers for consultations and examinations. The presidential candidate also proposes to increase investments in the Popular Pharmacy program and create health policies aimed at caring for the elderly and those with mental disorders.

The candidate also considers “discussing, within the scope of SUS, the career structure of physicians, mechanisms of attractiveness, qualification, recognition and encouragement of good performance, with demand for results”, in addition to improving the training of these professionals.

Simone Tebet

The MDB candidate is committed, in her government guidelines, to reducing waiting lines for consultations, exams and surgeries aggravated by the pandemic, and expanding access to medicines, nutritional formulas, orthoses, prostheses and auxiliary means of locomotion.

She mentions that she will “recover the credibility of the Ministry of Health, rescuing its role as an articulator of health policies, coordinating the commitment of goals and objectives between the Union, states and municipalities”. Simone also proposes to expand telemedicine and increase the Union’s participation in SUS funding.

The emedebista also suggests expanding and strengthening the Family Health Strategy and giving special attention to patients affected by Covid-19 sequelae, especially in cases related to mental health.

She also points to the strengthening of the care network aimed at pregnant and postpartum women to reduce infant mortality and guarantee women the right to family planning. In the area of ​​family planning, there is no more detailed mention of the practice of abortion. In an interview with the Flow Podcast last Thursday (18), the presidential candidate said she was against the legalization of abortion, except for cases that are already provided for in the Penal Code.