Djavan shows strength of timeless hits in great debut at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

only hits. Djavan entered the World Stage this Saturday (10th) to play to win. With so many hits that would easily fill more than two hours of show, the singer from Alagoas chose the most “A-side” for his debut at Rock in Rio. “Sina”, “Acelerou” and “Eu Te Devoro” opened the hour-long show.

There was a slight awkwardness when Djavan was announced at the festival on the same day as Coldplay, Camila Cabello and Bastille. But what was proved this Saturday was the strength of the songs from Alagoas, one of the greatest singers and songwriters of Brazilian music in activity since the 1970s.

Djavan has choir in “I Devoro You”

The show was attended by a significant audience for the first of the night, smaller than that of Alok, but who sang from beginning to end the thirteen songs of the repertoire.

In an interview with g1, at the release of the album “D”, in August, Djavan said that he would make new arrangements for the songs, but this was not so evident. The competence of the band that has accompanied Djavan for years, however, always stands out.

1 of 6 Djavan sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Djavan sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

From the new album, “Num Mundo de Paz” and “Iluminado” entered the setlist with the message of positivity and better days present on the record.

The most intimate moments were with “Nem Um Dia” and “Se”. In the latter, Djavan got it wrong and got a little lost in the lyrics.

Djavan excites the audience with “Lilac”

“Oceano” and “Um Amor Puro” complete the most romantic and slow part of the presentation. With the samba “Flor de Lis”, present on his 1975 debut album, he warmed up the audience again for the final sequence.

At the beginning of the show, Djavan asked for “a night the way we deserve: happy and free, a night we’ll never forget”. If every night there was a show like this, life would actually be much better.

See Djavan’s interview with g1, before the show:

Djavan promises show with hits and energy at Rock in Rio

