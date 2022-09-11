Djavan talks about his health after being seen with tremors

AgNews Singer Djavan performs at Rock in Rio at 73

Known as one of the biggest names in MPB, Djavan became one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks with the release of the album “D”, where he appears in an unprecedented duet with Milton Nascimento. However, despite his musical success, one of the aspects most questioned by fans and admirers of the singer is his current state of health.

On social media, netizens question whether Djavan, who performs at Rock in Rio this Saturday (10), has Parkinson’s disease. Rumors began to circulate when the artist performed tremors in public. In an interview with O GLOBO, the singer denied the rumors.

— Zero disease. I had something called essential tremor. Some have it on their hands, others on their legs. I had it in my head. It was cool because you show up and that already comes out, you could see it right away. And it’s very emotional. If you’re worried, that’s accentuated. The doctor detected it, medicated me and I got well. I didn’t have anything else. It is a dysfunction caused by lack of sleep. The less you sleep, the more prone you are to essential tremor. I’ve never been the guy who slept the most in my life. I’m better now,” explains Djavan.

At 73, he has a medical team to take care of his health. In addition, the singer points out that he values ​​well-being more than appearance.

“I never look at it. I think the best way to deal with vanity is to know that it “is essential, but it slips” (he says, quoting the lyrics of the song “Almost fantasy”, from his new album). I never thought of myself as a cat. What matters to me is health. I do not give up that. I have a team, an anthroposophical doctor who has been taking care of me for many years. Age only appears when health departs a little. As long as there is health, there is willingness and freedom to do what you want — reveals the artist.

To maintain his physique, Djavan follows a strict diet and practices physical exercises. According to him, preserving mental health is also essential.

– I eat well. I don’t eat sugar, fried food or red meat. I eat a lot of fruit and drink a lot of water, which is everything in this life. Even for the belly, it dilutes the fat. I also try not to get stressed, that stress is a plague. I do pilates and walk on the treadmill,” says the singer.