Do you know how Nubank’s VIRTUAL credit card works? Check the benefits

Nowadays, practically everything can be done online. Even financial institutions started to operate digitally. The best-known example is Nubank. The initiative seeks to offer opportunities for all types of audiences.

Therefore, the bank is always investing in new tools to seek an increasingly better offer of services to the population. Find out what’s new for the company’s users.

New at Nubank

Currently, Nubank is making available to its users who use a credit card, a new version that works digitally. The service has been present in the app since 2017.

In this way, its objective is to offer users a way to save time and also increase the ease and security when shopping online.

These fintech digital cards work in a variety of ways, and can even be added to digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Thus being able to make purchases by approach in physical establishments. This detail makes the use of this tool even easier.

The card works as an additional credit or debit card. However, it has a different number, expiration date and security code (CVV) than the physical card. However, it remains bound to the same limit as the Nubank card.

Advantages of the digital model

In addition to the issues already mentioned above, it is possible to mention several other points that can bring the user the desire to also have digital cards.

Therefore, we can understand that when there are problems with the physical card, for example, it is possible to use the virtual card. In addition, the online modality can be unlocked within 4 days after registration, which does not oblige the user to wait for the physical model to arrive.

If the customer so wishes, it is possible to use the same virtual card as many times as desired, being able to link it to applications and shopping sites without having to change the registrations.

We can also comment on the possibility of being able to carry out the entire process online, which prevents the person from having to go to a bank in person and face queues to apply for the card.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the virtual card offers security for the customer, because it protects the data of the main card, the physical one, from falling into scams or being cloned. It is worth mentioning that, as well as its creation, which occurs in a simple and fast way, canceling this copy is easy, which can help in times of possible problems.

