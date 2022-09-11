Does running in reserve really ruin the car or is it a myth?

You as a driver must have heard that driving around with the car in reserve can cause problems for your vehicle, right? However… is this really true? According to some experts, this practice is best avoided. Check out some of the reasons why you shouldn’t drive with fuel in reserve.

The almost always empty tank is a reality for many Brazilians, especially in recent years. Even with the drop in the liter of some fuels, the economic scenario in the country – of high inflation and unemployment – ​​still leaves many people without conditions to fill the tank at least from time to time.

reserve fuel

The problem is that, according to a group of experts, driving the vehicle with gasoline in reserve can harm the health of the car, that is, it may well bring even more expenses and dangers to the driver.

The recommendation is to drive with the fuel up to the last quarter of the tank. If you find yourself with less than that – when the warning light comes on –, know that the ideal is to look for a gas station and fill the tank.

No wonder the car in reserve holds between five and ten liters, enough to find a gas station as soon as possible. Running on gasoline, for example, in reserve can to tease a dry pan! When it comes to safety, the car’s engine stops working, so do the power steering and brakes.

Also, another risk is getting air into the system, as this will cause the car to stop even after having more gas or something else in the tank. It is also common to come across the electric pump overheating. It stays inside the tank and is cooled by the fuel itself.

Also according to professionals in the area, the dirt that remains at the bottom of the tank can clog filters and pumps. And more: according to the Brazilian Traffic Code, having the car stopped on the street due to lack of fuel is an average infraction. In this way, the driver can still be fined for that mistake.

In summary, the recommendation is as follows: as soon as the car enters the reserve, the ideal is to keep it at an average speed between 60 and 80 km/h. Another very important tip is to avoid sudden braking and acceleration as much as possible.