Does your CPF have pending issues? See how to make an appointment and leave it in good standing | Economy

The CPF (Cadastro de Pessoa Física) is one of the most important documents for Brazilians, so it is extremely important that it is in good standing. Those who have irregularities in their CPF may be prevented from performing basic actions, such as receiving the Auxílio Brasil.

Below, see how to know if your CPF is regular and how to proceed if it is not.

How to know if the CPF is regular?

The consultation can be made through the website of the Federal Revenue – click here to access the specific page. You must enter your CPF number and date of birth, click on “I’m not a robot” and then on “consult”.

2 of 2 CPF Consultation — Photo: Reproduction/Federal Revenue CPF consultation — Photo: Reproduction/Federal Revenue

It is also possible to consult the CPF Digital app on your cell phone, available for download on Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS).

The query must return one of the following alternatives:

Regular;

Pending regularization;

Suspended;

deceased owner or

Canceled.

Even if your CPF is regular, check that the information presented is correct to avoid a possible future suspension. If there is any discrepancy, the update can be made through the specific page of the Federal Revenue (click here to access).

Pending regularization

It means that the taxpayer failed to deliver any Individual Income Tax Returns from the last five years that were required to be sent.

To regularize the CPF in this case, it is necessary to send the delivery of the missing declaration. Through the gov.br account (click here to access) it is possible to check which declaration is missing.

In this case, the registration is incorrect or incomplete, but there is no pending delivery of statements.

Regularization can be done through the Revenue website (click here to access).

If the system generates a service protocol, it will be necessary to send documents to the Revenue. The submission must be made by e-mail, to the address that corresponds to the state of the taxpayer:

See here how each requested document should be presented

In this case, the Federal Revenue Service was informed that the CPF holder died. If your CPF was improperly framed in this situation, it is necessary to schedule an appointment at a Federal Revenue Service.