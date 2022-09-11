Dua Lipa wears green and yellow for a walk at a fair in downtown Rio surrounded by security guards

Dua Lipa did not want to rest before her performance this Sunday at Rock in Rio. The headliner of Palco Mundo wore the colors of Brazil and went to enjoy Saturday morning in the traditional bohemian neighborhood of Lapa, where she walked around Feira do Lavradio and Escadaria selaron, in downtown Rio.

Camila Cabello’s show at Rock in Rio will feature the funk singer MC Bianca, from the hit ‘Ai preto’

Ellen Jabour denies having mistreated Pequena Lô in a VIP area at Rock in Rio: ‘A big mistake’

Surrounded by security, the popstar walked through the stalls of local artisans until she was recognized by fans, who made a kind of procession to follow her. Security didn’t let anyone get close to take pictures with Dua Lipa, who soon returned to the car she was in.

On Friday, the 9th, the British singer had already tasted brigadeiro and cheese bread for the first time, during a tour in São Paulo, where she performed, and posted it in her stories.

Dua Lipa Photo: rep twitter

Before arriving at the Feira, one of the most traditional in Rio de Janeiro, in the most bohemian neighborhood of the city, Dua Lipa visited Arcos da Lapa and the Selarom staircase.